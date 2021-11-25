Remembering Richard Burns: by the man who knew him best

Richard Alexander Burns. Burnsie. RB. Richard. Or just mate, because that’s exactly what I had the honour of calling him, from when I met him back in 1994, when he was a young up-and-coming rally driver, through to when he died in 2005, a world champion and so much more. I spoke at his memorial service – a parting gift, so to speak. How I wish it had instead been returning a favour he did for me, giving the speech as his best man at what I know would have been the most amazing wedding to the love of his life, Zoe.

It wasn’t to be, as Richard succumbed to a brain tumour aged just 34. My mate gone. As always, he put up a terrific fight, but even he couldn’t win this battle. He died on 25 November, the same date on which four years earlier he had won his title, this cruel irony always there to cast a cloud over any happy memories of what he, his co-driver Robert Reid and the whole Subaru team achieved that day in Wales in 2001. But one thing Richard loved was a good party, and if he was in the mood, nothing could stop him, so I will do my best to honour that memory here with some stories that I hope both do him justice and are good enough that they would’ve made him squirm a bit.

Winning the world title was the culmination of a dream for Richard – a dream that I strongly believe he worked harder to achieve than most, largely because I got to witness first-hand a lot of the time and effort that he put in. Soon after we first met, my then girlfriend and I joined Richard and his then girlfriend in a house share – a lovely barn conversion in the village of Oddington on the edge of the Cotswolds. Oddington then became Kidlington on the outskirts of Oxford, where Richard and I, both now single, moved into a house together. We spent a lot of time hanging around with other race and rally drivers, and of course that gave me a great insight into the major differences between them.

Competitive drivers can be single-minded folk, but Richard was absolutely dedicated to his sport and would do anything to improve. For instance, he was always trying to refine his pace notes to be quicker, requesting all the on-board video tapes from the television production companies and spending infinite hours studying them. A very few others might have had a similar level of talent to Richard, but it was pure graft that got him to the very top. He worked harder than any of his peers and analysed in great detail his driving as much as the stages he drove on in order to improve.