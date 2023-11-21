BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai opens new AI factory with robot dogs and on-site farm
UP NEXT
Stellantis and CATL consider LFP battery production in Europe

Hyundai opens new AI factory with robot dogs and on-site farm

Inside the Singapore facility, which builds highly personalised cars in just six hours (and feeds their owners)
Will Rimell
News
4 mins read
21 November 2023

Hyundai can now build and deliver cars just six hours after an order is placed using factories that are minimally staffed, run by artificial intelligence (AI) and use robots to do the key manufacturing work. 

Showcased for the first time at the Korean brand’s new Innovation Centre in Singapore, this ‘Smart’ facility – currently producing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and, from 2024, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 – will be used as a test bed for scores of similar sites that will pop up in cities around the world, with the UK not ruled out.

These new-era electric car factories will serve local urban markets, with a major focus on personalisation and customer experience, as part of a major push towards taking the brand upmarket.

Related articles

“This isn’t just a factory: it’s a customer experience centre,” said factory boss Alpesh Patel. “Customers can interact with us in a close way.”

This process starts in the ‘Ioniq Lounge’, where customers create and order a bespoke Hyundai. (Some options will be exclusive to the site.) 

They are then taken to a virtual reality suite to view a simulation of the car being created, before a screen rises to reveal the actual factory floor, and the actual car. 

From there, they head to the site’s restaurant to eat produce grown on site at Hyundai’s robotically maintained Smart Farm, before watching the car be test driven on the factory’s roof test track, à la Fiat’s old Lingotto plant in Italy. 

Finally, the completed car is delivered to the foyer by autonomous robots. Why this sudden push towards customisation? “When you look at the value proposition of personalising, it starts making far more sense to do it,” said Patel. 

He added that a full “mass personalisation” offensive will be rolled out in the next few years to Hyundai’s wider line-up to capitalise on the growing trend.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

AI to take the lead

The part-human, part-AI-powered workforce uses a meta factory (a digital twin) to run simulations for processing upcoming jobs, such as large shipments, to work out where to send robots at any given time and how many to deploy. 

The goal is to allow the AI brain to take the lead on both day-to-day operations and future planning, in tandem with a human counterpart based in a digital command centre. 

“We want to blend monitoring with prevention,” said Patel. “What we have here is the baseline. By 2027, we want this to be an autonomous being with a human to confirm, not react.” 

The factory also uses cell-based manufacturing, a flexible production method that allows for many different models to be produced on the same line at the same time without the need to reconfigure stations. Together with an army of artificially intelligent robots that do everything from moving stock to quality control and parts fitment, this allows the Singapore factory to operate with just 29 technicians while producing 70 cars a day (“this number could grow”) during one eight-hour shift. 

Patel said: “We use less people, but they do more technical jobs.” Asked what this means for lower-skilled workers, he acknowledged those jobs would be lost, but upskilling workers to these AI-assisted technical roles was the next move.

Advertisement
Back to top

“Ultimately, the applications that we envision are that the AI will help the worker. It’s all about productivity and training,” said Patel. 

This tech-heavy set-up is unlikely to be rolled out at more traditional factories, said Patel, such as the massive Ulsan plant in Korea, where 34,000 workers produce 5600 vehicles daily. However, he added that anything that improves efficiency would be considered.

Cars with jobs

Hyundai wants to use the Smart factories as hubs for a shared mobility model, with vehicles that use one platform but swap out interiors for easier production.

These could be self-driving vehicles built for specific tasks, including hosting on-the-go meetings or transporting workers to the factory.

“These are vehicles that are personalised to a moment, rather than a person,” said Patel.

“Modes of transport can be used in different contexts. That is where we are looking to create purpose-built vehicles that could have a standardised chassis and propulsion, with the insides personalised for various needs.” 

He added that “there is no limit” to which type of vehicle can be made in these factories. With that in mind, the brand also confirmed that, from 2028, these production lines will be able to build its Urban Air Mobility vehicles – another benefit of the cell-based production method.

Advertisement
Back to top

used cars for sale

Skoda RAPID 1.6 TDI SE Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,700
89,518miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Kia SPORTAGE 2.0 CRDi KX-4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
2017
£13,800
67,075miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan Juke 1.2 DIG-T Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr Euro 5
2015
£7,380
57,832miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz V Class 2.0 V300d AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 8 Seat XLWB
2020
£69,490
14,619miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,449
83,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2.0 GLC220d AMG Line G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,495
11,417miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Feel Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,995
28,174miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,495
32,341miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 DCi Laureate Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,495
89,536miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 21 November 2023

Kind of a scary thing?, less workers ( read drone) more tech savvy jobs,and like I've said in other articles, AI will turn cars into just white goods( no racism comment here) quietly going about its job unnoticed, yes the have the car the way you want it with the options you want,but, the idea of spending the Day sitting in a Lounge eating and drinking is a waste of time, I assume you could just go there give them details of what you want and when it ready for pick-up, you could either go get it or get it delivered to your Door?, the World is becoming a more sterile place every day,and if you need less workers?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives