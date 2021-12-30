How did Autocar's 2021 predictions fare?

Each year, we stick our necks out to make some bold predictions about what we think might happen over the next 12 months.

We don’t mind admitting when we get things wrong, though, so it’s only right that we reflect on how we fared last year.

New cars

More in hope than expectation, we predicted a better alternative to touchscreens. We reckoned it would be called ‘buttons’ and hoped that many firms would use them. Alas, there’s no stopping the rise of the touchscreen, although we’re pleased to see new cars such as the Kia EV6 and others are giving complementary buttons a future.

We also reckoned Bangernomics would become big, as the rising cost of new cars and the declining need to use them, owing to home working, would prompt a shift to cheaper used models. We were partly right: there has been a rush for used cars, but it has been caused by a chip crisis creating a shortage of new cars and thus pushing up used car prices. Kind of the opposite of Bangernomics, that – but it does mean there has never been a better time to invest in a cheap car that won’t depreciate and is easy to own.

Another thing we were wrong about was the decline of the sports coupé. The class is becoming increasingly niche, but that means firms are able to cater more to purists than they previously have. Therefore, the year’s two new sports coupé arrivals, the Toyota GR86 and BMW 2 Series Coupé, are spectacularly good purist’s cars.

Another way-out prediction was that McLaren would announce its first SUV. It didn’t, making the firm a bit of an industry holdout. It must come at some point, though, surely?

Industry

We predicted that more car makers would follow the lead of Bentley, Volkswagen and Volvo in confirming plans to go electric-only. They did. Most of the Stellantis brands set dates to go EV-only, as did several others – with the caveat that many only applied the dates to certain markets, such as Europe.