Brilliant car facts you need to know

Few have as detailed a knowledge about car-related arcana as our motoring trivia expert, Andrew Frankel. Join us as he stages his annual clear-out of random facts and stats for your enjoyment.

Keep scrolling or click through this navigation to skip ahead.

Handling conditions explained

19 car makers beginning with C

Scandinavian World Rally champions by nation

Drivers classfied in multiple positions for the 1955 Argentina GP

The word for tyre in 14 languages

10 names of cars on film and TV

7 facts about Enzo Ferrari

- Finished second in the 1920 Targa Florio.

- Always wrote with a purple-tip pen.

- Described the F40 as "so fast you'll sh*t yourself".

- Pretended not to be able to speak English.

- Called his first car Auto Avio Costruzione (in 1940) because his contract with former employer Alfa Romeo forbade from putting his own name on a car.

- Regarded Tazio Nuvolari and Gilles Villeneuve as the greatest drivers he ever employed.

- Attended just one more race after his son Dino died in 1956. It was the 1957 Moden Grand Prix, where the V6 engine that Dino had worked on and which bore his name made its race debut.

3 handling conditions explained

Understeer - Car leaves the road head first.

Oversteer - Car leaves the road backwards.

Four-wheel drift - Front and rear of car leave the road at the same time.

19 car makers beginning with C

- Calthorpe

- Caparo

- Cartercar

- Champion

- Chenard et Walcker

- Chiribiri

- Cizeta-Moroder

- Clan

- Climber

- Colonial

- Comet

- Condor