BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Enjoy 43% off when you subscribe to Autocar
UP NEXT
Calls for urgent rethink on London ULEZ extension

Enjoy 43% off when you subscribe to Autocar

Get the first 13 issues of your favourite car magazine for just £34.99
Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 February 2023

From hybrid to electric, plus all the next big moves for the automotive industry, make sure you’re expertly informed on the car questions that matter most. 

Autocar will deepen your understanding of the critical issues that are facing the car industry and owners today.

It’s the best way to stay informed about the latest launches, and learn from manufacturers and their CEOs about the automotive trends that will be shaping 2023 and beyond.

Related articles

The opinions and analysis of our team of experts and star columnists will guide you through the debates shaping the design, manufacture and ownership of the cars we love.

From Jim Holder’s ‘Inside Info’ column, to Matt Prior’s ‘Tester’s Notes’ and Steve Cropley’s ‘My Week in Cars’, our editorial team’s opinions and insightful perspectives on all things automotive will help guide and inform your point of view.

Every week you’ll enjoy analysis, comparisons and road tests of new and used cars, tech tests and motorsport, plus a sheer love of all things four-wheeled.

At only £34.99 for your first 13 issues, UK subscribers save 43% off the cover price for a print subscription. Overseas subscribers can also take advantage of a minimum of 37% off on a digital subscription.

Or you can upgrade to a digital & print bundle so you can enjoy the content anywhere and anytime digitally on most electronic devices as well as having the printed magazine delivered directly to your door.

The great value doesn’t stop there, either: Autocar subscribers also join Subscriber Extra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our star editors directly to your inbox, invites to exclusive Autocar subscriber events, discounts from our partners and ticket giveaways for prestigious events.

You can take advantage of the offers by ordering online at this link or by phone on 0344 848 8835 quoting code BAU23ED.

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 21st March 2023. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 4 SERIES GRAN COUPE 3.0 430d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£20,990
35,167miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz B-CLASS 1.8 B180 CDI BlueEfficiency Sport 7G-DCT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,795
72,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£29,995
11,792miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Active 1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,182
11,033miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai+2 1.6 N-tec 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2011
£6,490
90,138miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.4 16V 2 5dr
2008
£3,295
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.2 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,149
40,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,995
33,786miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 428i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,495
64,092miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
FallonThalia 14 December 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. ,m70 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> E­a­r­n­c­a­s­h­7.­c­o­m

Gisol 3 January 2022

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on

the accompanying site.... Profitloft.ga

 

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive

View all latest drives