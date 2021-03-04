BACK TO ALL NEWS
Easter special: subscribe to Autocar from only £5

£5 for the first 5 issues then save up to 58% every subsequent 13 issues
18 March 2021

Have you been craving a chance to drive on open roads in lockdown? 

There’s not long to wait, but don’t let this Easter’s staycation rules get you down, because Autocar can get you closer to the action without having to leave your sofa.

Weekly magazine highlights include new and used car reviews, our famous road test, news, features and more, plus our motorsport coverage, all written and photographed by experts for enthusiasts.

What’s more, new Autocar subscribers can now get 5 issues for just £5, followed by 58% off every subsequent 13 issues if they take out a print+digital bundle subscription.

Even better, you’ll get to join SubscriberExtra, our special rewards and benefits programme. It includes exclusive weekly columns from our editors directly to your inbox, discounts from our various partners and ticket give-aways for prestigious events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed. 

The sale also applies to print-only or digital-only subscriptions, for which your subsequent discount will be 35% and 28% respectively. However, a print+digital bundle offers the best value and ensures you’ll always be the first to read the latest magazine wherever and whenever you choose. 

You can take advantage of the offers by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code EAS21ED

Please note, this is a UK only offer ending on April 5 2021.

