Christmas throwback: Autocar's Concorde 'road test'

Just over 20 years ago, Concorde completed its final flight. To celebrate, we're looking back to our 2003 Christmas road test.

Join Autocar as we get up close and personal with one of the world's finest ever aircraft, featuring expertise from one of its most seasoned pilots.

When it comes to driving in a straight line, few men have had so many short-lived, high-acceleration journeys, all planned to end abruptly at 240mph without sustaining injury.

Such has been the preserve of that small band of chaps (and one chap-ess) whose privilege it was to drive a 185-tonne, 10-wheeled, three-legged skateboard down the tarmac's centre-line.

The journey doesn't stop at 240mph, of course, even when the tarmac runs out because on reaching sufficient speeds they become airborne.

That 30-second tarmac sprint requires full power from the four Rolls-Royce Olympus 593 engines, boosted by additional re-heat. In a car, acceleration can be quick, punchy and exciting.

This is all that and more. Not just because the speed continues to increase, but the acceleration rate too. As the forward speed builds up, the engines become turbocharged, the thrust squeezing the pilot's dense seat-back padding down to a mere wafer.

Design and engineering

The wonder of Concorde is that no one on board notices when - without a murmur or ripple - it accelerates through the sound barrier, past the 1000mph mark, to its supersonic cruise speed of 1350mph. Only the display panel tells the paying public what's happening In addition to the mph and Mach number.

Passengers are told the altitude (up To 60,000ft), outside air temperature (generally around minus 60 degrees celsius) and distance remaining to their destination.

On the flight deck, the crew has all the usual aircraft instruments, plus a few more one would only expect to find in a military fighter. (Incidentally, just like the original Mini, there's a simple button for the starter.)