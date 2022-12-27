The best photos of 2022 shot by Autocar snappers

We report on some amazing things in Autocar, but in truth our words can never do justice to the entire… well, picture.

We need Luc Lacey, Max Edleston, John Bradshaw and Will Williams to, quite literally, add colour to our black-and-white text.

So look, stare and enjoy these pictures over the next four minutes.

Here, Max timed his newly found location in the North Pennines to perfection to capture the cars in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS group test in the best light. Also featuring the BMW M3 CS and Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series, Max took his time to make sure the cars stood out against their background.

Luc’s disused quarry shot marked a good day: “This job was right up my street. As a keen climber, getting to spend the day learning what the volunteers at Central Beacons Mountain Rescue do was fascinating – and reassuring.”