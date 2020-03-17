Autocar's top video picks for March 2020

You might be stuck at home and binge-drinking tea, but look on the bright side: at least you can spend more time watching car videos on YouTube.
And where better to look than our Autocar channel, where there are hours of exciting showdowns, in-depth reviews and captivating features. There are hundreds of videos to choose from, but here are a few of our recent favourites to get you started:
Slide away
Ever fancied yourself as a pro drifter? Us too, so we grabbed a tail-happy Aston Martin Vantage and a drifting world record holder, and headed to Silverstone to get to grips with getting sideways. Don’t try this at home…
Outstanding in its field
Here’s one for you: what has 1000bhp, one seat and a 150mph-plus top speed? No, it’s not a Formula 1 car, but this JCB tractor. The Fastrac 2 is an agricultural workhorse with a difference, having hit a whopping 153mph last year with motorcycling legend Guy Martin at the controls. We take a closer look at the engineering marvel, before climbing aboard to see what it’s like to drive.
Small and silent
BMW has reinvented the iconic Mini before – to great commercial and critical acclaim – but the time has come to future-proof the stylish supermini, and the new electric version has quite a task ahead of it. With familiar styling and Cooper S-rivalling performance, it certainly seems an attractive proposition, but will its £25,000 price tag and relatively small range see it lose out to the Honda E? We find out.
