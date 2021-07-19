Autocar's Great Women podcast: Indycar's Beth Paretta and Simona De Silvestro

Tune into our new series of Autocar podcasts, where this issue we talk to Beth Paretta and Simona De Silvestro, who made history at this year’s Indy 500 by fielding a team that was staffed mainly by women.

In this ground-breaking attempt, the team qualified for the race and were running well until a late problem with the car’s brakes denied Paretta, driver De Silvestro and the rest of the team a fairytale finish.

Both Paretta and De Silvestro have form here, Paretta having been involved at the highest levels of automotive industry while De Silvestro has now competed in six Indy 500 races. We chat to them both about their historic achievement and what it means for the future of women in motorsport.

About the podcast

The Autocar Great Women podcast is a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and learning how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry.

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can listen in right here using the web player above, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose, as every podcast will be available via https://autocargreatwomen1.libsyn.com/website.

Get in touch

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com