BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla boss: $4.2 billion deal with Hertz has not been signed
UP NEXT
Ford Mustang Mach-E gets Shelby treatment for SEMA 2021

Tesla boss: $4.2 billion deal with Hertz has not been signed

Elon Musk clarifies status of landmark transaction which sent Tesla's value soaring above $1 trillion
News
2 mins read
2 November 2021

Tesla boss Elon Musk has clarified that the landmark deal between his EV firm and rental giant Hertz, which made headlines last week, has not yet been officially finalised. 

Hertz publicly detailed the purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s in a deal worth $4.2 billion (£3bn), which prompted a huge spike in Tesla's valuation, making it the first car manufacturer ever to reach a value of $1 trillion (£725bn), with shares in the company rising by 12.6%.

At the time, Tesla was one of five companies globally trading above this valuation milestone.

Related articles

But now, a week later, Musk has taken to twitter to confirm that the deal has not yet been signed, and suggested that the purchase of 100,000 Model 3s would not have any financial impact above what is normal for the brand. 

Commenting on a graph showing Tesla's skyrocketing share price, Musk said: "If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers.

"Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

Importantly, Musk has not indicated that the deal is in danger of falling through, but the fact that Hertz will have to pay standard retail prices for its new rental cars means they will have the same bearing on Tesla's yearly results as general-market customer cars. With demand outstripping supply, too, no solid timeframe has been given for the delivery of the Hertz cars. 

If the deal goes to plan, 20% of the company’s rental fleet will be battery electric by the end of 2022. The vehicle rental firm will also install “thousands” of EV chargers throughout its location network.

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields. 

"The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world."

Hertz says it will offer a “premium and differentiated rental experience” with its Tesla cars, including digital guidance for customers about EVs and an expedited rental booking process set to arrive in the near future. 

It says that 40% of its US customers are likely to consider an EV when next renting a vehicle, due to a 200% global rise in sales of electrified models. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£37,599
26,734miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£39,599
7,951miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£40,400
16,104miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2019
£41,000
11,994miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£41,999
5,880miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£43,000
7,289miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus 4dr Auto
2020
£46,000
11,858miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Awd 4dr Auto
2020
£47,999
10,780miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Performance Awd 4dr [performance Upgrade] Auto
2019
£47,999
30,016miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
HiPo 289 27 October 2021

Increasingly, the big question is which legacy car maker will be unable to compete and go bust first?   Tesla is 8-10 years ahead, especially in software.  Each major sales success, like this Hertz deal, heaps more pressure on fossil cars.  It's not looking good for companies struggling to transition away from internal combustion.  Car buyers should take note and move with the times.

bol 2 November 2021
HiPo 289 wrote:

Increasingly, the big question is which legacy car maker will be unable to compete and go bust first?   Tesla is 8-10 years ahead, especially in software.  Each major sales success, like this Hertz deal, heaps more pressure on fossil cars.  It's not looking good for companies struggling to transition away from internal combustion.  Car buyers should take note and move with the times.

I'm a happy Tesla driver, and I'm delighted by the transformative effect they're having on the industry, but I really hope that the legacy manufacturers can transition fast enough to survive and keep pushing things forward. 

fadyady 26 October 2021
Two little facts.
Tesla Model 3 the best selling car of September in UK and Europe.
Sonic 26 October 2021

Congrats to fellow TSLA shareholders!

And good move by Hertz to reduce long-term overhead costs. Will be difficult for Hertz' competitors to make a copycat investment at this scale, as new orders for the base Model 3 now stretch to September next year in the US. 

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives