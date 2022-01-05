Prototype battery offers claimed 752 miles on single charge

An American firm has developed a prototype electric vehicle battery that it claims can provide 752 miles of range on a single charge.

Our Next Energy (One), a battery developer based in Michigan, implemented its experimental 203.7kWh Gemini unit into a Tesla Model S and completed road tests back in December.

The modified Model S achieved 882 miles at an average speed of 55mph, a figure that One says was validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer.

"We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today," said One founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.

“We're now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini, which will enable long distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials."

One believes the Gemini battery will help overcome surplus battery drain in EVs, caused by extreme weather, high-speed driving or towing trailers.

Ijaz claimed the Gemini will “double the available energy on board in the same package space.

One also suggests that its battery will reduce the pressure on EV infrastructure, easing the need for queueing for charging stations and overcoming slow recharging times.

The company was founded in 2020 with the goal of producing safer battery technologies with sustainable raw materials. It aims to produce its first product - Aries, a 79kW battery – later this year before presenting a production prototype of Gemini in 2023.

It has previously recieved backing from BMW, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.