Israeli EV start-up partners with major US bodywork supplier

Tel-Aviv-based REE has also launched a configurator on which customers can create bespoke vehicles
13 July 2021

Israeli start-up REE has partnered with a major US commercial-vehicle bodywork supplier as it targets the e-mobility market with a new platform.

EAVX, owned by JB Poindexter, will collaborate with the firm to develop commercial electric work trucks, which the firm says will be “best-in-class and zero-emissions".

REE has also launched an online configurator on which customers can design their own bespoke vehicles, including driven-axle and steering options, top speed, maximum payload, battery capacity and physical dimensions. 

REE and EAVX will initially collaborate on a "next-generation" walk-in van for the US delivery market, with further collaboration to target additional North American commercial work truck customers and markets.

Long-term goals are aimed towards electric passenger and school buses, trucks and delivery vehicles. The joint project will aim for the first quarter of 2022, with production targeted for 2024.

“This collaboration is an important step forward for REE’s business growth – and for improving liveability and quality of life by eliminating carbon emissions,” said REE CEO Daniel Barel.

“JB Poindexter is the leader in commercial work truck bodies and accessories. They're the ideal partner to help propel EV adoption in the commercial market segment.

“REE is dedicated to partnering with manufacturers that will push boundaries, and this collaboration helps put us on the fast track to fulfilling our vision of serving as the cornerstone of next-gen EVs."

The two companies will work together with REE’s modular EV platform, which consists of a flat, skateboard-style chassis with steering, braking, suspension and electric motor components located inside each wheel arch. The firm says its shape allows for a lower step-in height, a higher maximum payload capacity and further room for passengers. 

No details of any UK-specific vehicles were revealed, but it was announced last year that REE would open a centre of excellence at the MIRA Technology Park near Nuneaton in Warwickshire, creating 200 highly skilled jobs. 

