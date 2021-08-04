How Page-Roberts' EV concept could change car design

A London-based electric vehicle innovation start-up has revealed further technological information about its novel concept for batteries, which it claims can improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Page-Roberts, founded in 2019, recently announced a patented design concept for a unique EV design in which batteries are mounted vertically, instead of horizontally.

“I was seeking a technological route to develop a low sporting coupé with 2+2 seating whilst achieving high efficiency and a long range,” founder Freddy Page-Roberts exclusively told Autocar.

“From our initial analysis, it became clear that the arrangement offered many advantages beyond simply packaging a large battery. In particular, these were related to efficiency and cost, suggesting we should explore the potential for other applications."

The design is based around a typical 2+2 seating arrangement as most car journeys involve either one or two passengers, explained Page-Roberts.

Research into the design by the firm concluded that improved efficiency was a result of improved aerodynamics and decreased weight plus the concept’s low centre of gravity, which is comparable to that of a vehicle with an underfloor battery of up to 60kWh.

The firm also concluded that the design would support the spread of EVs by knocking down four key barriers, all related to efficiency, including low usable range, a price premium compared with ICE cars and charging times.

“We found it's possible to reduce these barriers with a small battery size to deliver a very low cost point or a larger battery size to provide the ability to have a long range,” said Page-Roberts.

The company believes that the concept would reduce manufacturing costs by up 36%, with savings arising from the car’s lighter body components, including its body, motors, transmission, suspension, brakes, which would be made using reduced raw materials.

The smaller battery is also said to contribute to reduced costs, with its low weight allowing for cheaper facilities and processing.