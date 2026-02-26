The Cupra Born facelift will be unveiled on 5 March, bringing a fresher look that draws on the brand’s newer models such as the Terramar and Tavascan.

Teaser images released by Cupra show a new triangular lighting graphic at the rear end and photographs of prototypes previously caught testing showcase a similar design up front.

The front and rear fascias are due a sharper-edged new look to bring them into line with the likes of the Leon and Formentor, doing away with the curved styling of the existing Born.

It remains to be seen whether the update will bring any technical changes, but the current Born is broadly in line with its rivals for range and performance.

Cupra claimed the facelift will improve the quality of the interior, suggesting the revisions are likely to be concentrated here. It's expected to receive new, more upmarket materials.

It's possible that it could also gain a new infotainment touchscreen and climate control set-up amid the Volkswagen Group’s shift back towards traditional buttons and switchgear, previewed by the Volkswagen ID Polo.

The Born was Cupra’s first EV and has been a success for the nascent Spanish brand, with nearly 30,000 examples having been sold in the UK since its launch in 2022.

It will soon be joined by the Raval, a smaller electric hatchback that's due to be priced from the equivalent of around £23,000 in Europe.