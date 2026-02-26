BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra Born to get sharp new look on 5 March
UP NEXT
Peugeot Polygon driven: is its steering 'wheel' more than a gimmick?

Cupra Born to get sharp new look on 5 March

Update for family-sized electric hatch will bring triangular lighting signatures and tweaks inside the cabin

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
26 February 2026

The Cupra Born facelift will be unveiled on 5 March, bringing a fresher look that draws on the brand’s newer models such as the Terramar and Tavascan.

Teaser images released by Cupra show a new triangular lighting graphic at the rear end and photographs of prototypes previously caught testing showcase a similar design up front.

The front and rear fascias are due a sharper-edged new look to bring them into line with the likes of the Leon and Formentor, doing away with the curved styling of the existing Born.

It remains to be seen whether the update will bring any technical changes, but the current Born is broadly in line with its rivals for range and performance. 

Cupra claimed the facelift will improve the quality of the interior, suggesting the revisions are likely to be concentrated here. It's expected to receive new, more upmarket materials.

It's possible that it could also gain a new infotainment touchscreen and climate control set-up amid the Volkswagen Group’s shift back towards traditional buttons and switchgear, previewed by the Volkswagen ID Polo.

The Born was Cupra’s first EV and has been a success for the nascent Spanish brand, with nearly 30,000 examples having been sold in the UK since its launch in 2022.

It will soon be joined by the Raval, a smaller electric hatchback that's due to be priced from the equivalent of around £23,000 in Europe.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Cupra VZ 2024 frt corner 4557

Cupra Born VZ review

Martorell imbues its EV hatchback with extra power and dynamic poise

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Cadillac cars for sale

 Cadillac Escalade ESV opens in a new tab
£189,950
 Cadillac Escalade 6.2 V8 Platinum AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£54,945
 Cadillac Escalade 6.2 V8 Sport Luxury 4WD 5dr opens in a new tab
£49,990
 Cadillac STS 3.6 V6 VVT Sport Luxury 4dr opens in a new tab
£9,900
 Cadillac Escalade 6.2 V8 Platinum AWD 5dr opens in a new tab
£54,950
 Cadillac SRX 3.6 Sport Luxury 4WD 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,995
 Cadillac CTS 2.8 V6 Sport Luxury 4dr opens in a new tab
£3,995
 Cadillac Escalade 6.2 V8 4WD AUTOMATIC opens in a new tab
£12,450
View all 11 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews