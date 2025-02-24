BACK TO ALL NEWS
'Challenging backdrop' of low private EV sales hits charging firms
Mercedes-AMG to return to V8 power with upcoming CLE 63

'Challenging backdrop' of low private EV sales hits charging firms

Major charging firms face uncertainty as ZEV mandate review brings potentially bleak p

John Evans
News
3 mins read
24 February 2025

One of the UK’s largest charger companies is facing a fight for its future, after the slowdown in EV take up wiped more than £10 million from its market value overnight.

On the release of its 2024 results, which revealed a £7m shortfall on its revenue target of £60m, Pod Point’s share price fell 41%.

The EDF-owned company, which has installed 250,000 chargers since 2009, blamed its downbeat forecast on the UK government’s recently launched zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate review, saying this is causing uncertainty and worsening an already “challenging backdrop”.

In real terms, it said this meant fewer private buyers were choosing EVs, resulting in a drop in sales of its chargers during 2024.

CEO Melanie Lane said that although Pod Point “achieved a lot in 2024 against a difficult market backdrop”, it “proved to be a transitional year in terms of our financial performance”.

She continued: “We made good progress on our costs but the weaker-than-expected private EV market has negatively impacted revenues.”

Pod Point’s troubles shed light on some of the key challenges shared by all parts of the EV market as it feels its way towards 2030 – by which date 80% of a car manufacturer’s total sales in the UK must be electric, up from 28% in 2025.

Like designing and building EVs, developing EV infrastructure costs a lot of money, and investment plans are hit by any slowdown in demand.

“No charging operators are making a profit today,” said Ben Fritsch, head of growth at Connected Kerb. “We’re all investing to meet future demand.”

Connected Kerb installs chargers in areas where driveways are a rarity but the population is large enough to justify an investment. Pod Point, meanwhile, installs chargers at homes and workplaces. They are two very different businesses, but both are spending big in expectation of better times ahead.

Last month, the government announced that Connected Kerb, which has 100,000 subscribers, will be given £55m from the National Wealth Fund. A further £10m will come from Aviva Investors, one of the company’s investor partners.

“We doubled our charging network last year, from 3500 sockets available to 6200, so we’re capital-hungry,” explained Fritsch. “We need this £65m to keep going as we work to almost quadruple the size of our network to almost 40,000 by the end of 2027.”

Of the 9000 chargers that Connected Kerb has installed so far, 6000 are operational while a little under 3000 are dormant, some of these ready to go live when demand justifies it and others waiting for power to become available. 

Another charging company doing likewise is Instavolt. Familiar at service stations and from its growing network of hubs (its next, with 44 chargers, will open at Winchester in March), Instavolt develops, installs and operates ultra-rapid charging stations.

“We’re a profitable business investing millions every year, all of it private money,” said CEO Delvin Lane. “This year and next, we will invest £70m.”

He is confident that this will be money well spent, saying: “We’re at a tipping point. EV registrations are increasing at the expense of petrol and diesel cars. Car makers almost hit the 22% ZEV mandate [EV sales mix target] last year and this year there are many more affordable EVs coming to the market. Our daily utilisation rate is well over 120kW per charger. We’re on an upward curve.”

Nevertheless, Lane believes there’s more the government can do to help accelerate EV uptake.

Echoing the demands from UK lobby groups, such as the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Lane said: “We want VAT parity between home and public charging, so a flat 5%.”

VAT on charging is currently 20% away from the home.

Lane continued: “Better co-ordination with local planning authorities will help speed up the development of new charging sites. Clearer signage on motorways – the laws around signage are archaic – will give drivers confidence that the charging network is here and growing.”

For companies like Pod Point, Connected Kerb and Instavolt faced with making big investment decisions in the coming years, such confidence is going to be crucial.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

Marc 24 February 2025
Biggest issue for me with Podpoint is that they require you to use their app and provide pre-paid credit on it. You can use Connected Curb on the Electroverse app and RFID card which don't require you to tie up cash in credit on an app, it's just pay and go and charged to your registered payment card.

