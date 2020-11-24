2021 Vauxhall Corsa-e gains SRi performance-style trim

Vauxhall has overhauled the Corsa line-up in the UK with new trim levels across the board and a performance-style range-topper for the all-electric Corsa-e.

As part of the shuffle, the cost of the entry-level Corsa-e has been reduced by more than £1000. The SE Nav Premium car is now available from £26,640 including the government's £3000 plug-in car grant, down from a £27,665 starting price when the car launched last year.

Vauxhall said the change is aimed at "making the switch to electric even easier".

The revamped Corsa-e line-up comprises two additional trim levels: SRi Premium and Elite Nav Premium, from £27,490 and £30,045 respectively. The latter is a new addition to the range, and comes equipped with a number of bespoke styling touches that mark it out from the rest of the Corsa-e range, including a set of bespoke 17in alloy wheels, sports seats, red trim accents, rear privacy glass and sports pedals.

Mechanically, the electric supermini is unchanged, with a 134bhp electric motor driving the front wheels and a 50kWh battery giving an official WLTP range of 209 miles. Buyers can choose between 7.4kW or 11kW charging capabilities.

The standard combustion-engined Corsa has a more comprehensive trim line-up for 2021, comprising SE, SE Premium, SRi, SRi Premium, Elite, Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium and Ultimate Nav trims.

Prices start at £16,440 for the 74bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol car with a five-speed manual, rising to £26,640 at the top end for a 134bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged car with an eight-speed automatic.

The Corsa is also now available with a 128bhp version of the 1.2-litre turbo on SRi and Ultimate Nav trim. Paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic and equipped with a "sportier" twin exhaust, the new unit is capable of 0-60mph in 8.2 seconds and 52.3mpg.

