BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK government announces immediate 5p fuel duty cut
UP NEXT
First drive: 2022 Nissan Ariya prototype review

UK government announces immediate 5p fuel duty cut

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces saving measure in spring statement as cost of living spirals
News
2 mins read
23 March 2022

The UK Government has announced a five pence per litre cut in fuel duty, in a bid to ease the impacts of the increasing cost of living in the UK.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the change during the government's annual spring statement on Wednesday. The cut will start from 6pm tonight and will last 12 months until March 2023.

It is hoped the cut will support drivers as fuel continues to command high prices. This is partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up the price of oil. 

Related articles

Fuel prices have repeatedly hit record highs over the last few months. The latest figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average price per litre of petrol was 167.3p on Tuesday, while diesel was 179.7p.

“The Chancellor has ridden to the rescue of UK families and businesses who use their vehicles, not for pleasure, but to function in their daily lives,” said Edmund King, AA president.

“Since the start of the year, the 20p-a-litre surge in pump prices has been the shock that rocked the finances of families, and particularly young drivers, pensioners and lower-income workers who need to commute each day.”

The AA welcomed the cut, but suggested it would not go far enough unless forecourts adjust their pricing accordingly. The firm also noted that 43% of drivers were cutting back on car use, compared to around 59% of young drivers and 53% of those on lower incomes. 

“We are concerned that the benefit will be lost unless retailers pass it on and reflect a fair price at the pumps,” King said. “Average pump prices yesterday hit new records- despite the fall in wholesale costs. 

“On top of the duty cut, there has been a substantial reduction in wholesale road fuel costs feeding through to the forecourts since 9 March. That needs to drive lower pump prices also. The road fuel trade shouldn’t leave the Treasury to do the heavy lifting when cutting motoring costs.”

Similarly, the RAC also welcomed the 5p reduction, but said it will only “bring prices back to where they were a week ago,” calling the cut “a drop in the ocean.”

“With the cut taking effect at 6pm tonight drivers will only notice the difference at the pumps once retailers have bought new fuel in at the lower rate,” said RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes. 

“There’s also a very real risk retailers could just absorb some or all of the duty cut themselves by not lowering their prices. If this proves to be the case it will be dire for drivers. It also wouldn’t be totally unexpected based on the biggest retailers not reducing their prices late last year when the oil price fell sharply.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

A temporary VAT reduction would go further to support drivers at the pumps, the RAC added, adding that the treasury benefits from the high fuel prices.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,495
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2017
£4,690
77,042miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£4,950
72,981miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£4,995
57,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2016
£5,000
69,211miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,295
32,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£5,461
52,856miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives