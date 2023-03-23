BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Thieves stripping parked cars amid parts shortage
UP NEXT
Ford Capri name destined to return for second MEB EV

Thieves stripping parked cars amid parts shortage

War- and pandemic-related supply problems means thieves cash in on demand; surge in Midlands cases
John Evans
News
3 mins read
23 March 2023

Thieves who had been stealing high-value cars are now targeting and stripping smaller cars in a major region of the UK as demand for parts grows. 

A dearth of spare parts, due to supply problems caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, has fuelled this, the head of West Midlands Police’s Vehicle Crime Taskforce (VCT) told Autocar. 

In January alone, nine cars parked in the Birmingham area – including three Citroën C1s – were pillaged, with parts including body panels taken. At least three more cars had been targeted in the months leading up to Christmas. 

Related articles

Among the most recent victims was Samantha Rose, a nurse, whose Renault Clio’s bonnet, lights and other parts had been taken from outside her Selly Oak house in the early hours of 30 January. 

Two other cars had been targeted in the same area that night. Many of Rose’s colleagues had also been victims. She said: “It’s being done in broad daylight [in the hospital car park] while they’re doing a 13-hour shift. They’re coming out at night and their cars have been stripped.” 

This surge in car crime has been brought on by the growing demand for spare parts, according to detective superintendent Jim Munroe. 

Munroe, who leads the VCT, said: “What we’ve seen over the last 12-24 months is an increase in vehicle crime, particularly theft of motor vehicles, and that is being caused by what we believe to be a parts shortage and supply issues after the pandemic and because of the war in Ukraine.” 

Since being formed last September, his taskforce has recruited 35 officers and staff. During just one week in February, the team arrested more than 50 suspected car criminals across the region. 

Although it’s most prevalent in the Birmingham area, parts theft is rising across the UK, according to LV General, which has seen an increase in motor insurance claims associated with the theft of parts. 

It said that since 2017, theft of steering wheels has risen by 133%, with demand for airbags, gear levers and dashboard components also doubling. 

The average claim cost for a steering wheel and airbag is around £7000. The most expensive claim was £41,000 for a vehicle that had to be written off when its entire dashboard was stolen. 

LV said thieves are selling stolen parts to garages who then offer them to customers at significantly lower prices than equivalent new ones. 

LV underwriting director Alex Hammond-Chambers-Borgnis said: “We’re seeing an increase in the theft of spare parts by opportunistic thieves keen to make some extra cash. This is also being fuelled by the fact that car parts are currently in very high demand as a result of global supply chain disruptions.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C1

Citroen C1 2014-2022

More power and new style improves the Citroen C1's performance and kerb appeal, but it's still not up there with the VW Up, Seat Mii, Skoda Citygo and our other favourite city cars

Read our review
Back to top

Is car parts theft a new thing?

We have seen this before. Car parts thefts first came to national attention in 2013 when Vauxhall Corsas were targeted, leading police to coin the term ‘Corsa cannibals’ to describe the thieves.

Car Review
Citroen C1 2014-2022
Citroen C1
Read our full road test review
Read more

They believed demand for the stolen parts was being fed by young and inexperienced drivers in need of cheap parts for their cars following accidents. The phenomenon died away until summer 2018, when the Corsa cannibals struck again with a spate of parts thefts in Solihull.

Over one weekend, thieves stripped bonnets, grilles and headlights from four Corsas, bringing the total number of reported offences in the period to 11.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive

View all latest drives