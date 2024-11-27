Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be lowered

Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be reduced on selected roads if proposed new laws are given the go-ahead.

Transport Scotland has proposed lowering the 60mph limit on single-carriageway roads to 50mph.

This could “significantly reduce” collisions that result in injury or death while maintaining journey times, according to the government transport agency.

The changes have already been trialled on the A9 between Falkirk and Scrabster Harbour, resulting in a reduction in “risky overtaking with a resultant improvement in safety”, said Road Haulage Association’s Martin Reid.

He added: “The extension of a 50mph limit across all Scottish single-carriageway A-roads should be expected to yield similar results.”

The proposals are part of the National Speed Management Review and would also raise speed limits for goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes from 40mph to 50mph on single-carriageway roads and from 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that one death on our roads is one too many,” said Scottish government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop. “These proposed changes represent a vital step towards achieving national casualty reduction targets and I urge everyone to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of road safety in Scotland.”

The consultation is now open to the public, with views sought before a decision is made in 2025.