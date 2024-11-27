BACK TO ALL NEWS
Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be lowered
Aston Martin issues second earnings warning in as many months

Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be lowered

Changes could “significantly reduce” collisions that result in injury or death

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
27 November 2024

Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be reduced on selected roads if proposed new laws are given the go-ahead.

Transport Scotland has proposed lowering the 60mph limit on single-carriageway roads to 50mph.

This could “significantly reduce” collisions that result in injury or death while maintaining journey times, according to the government transport agency.

The changes have already been trialled on the A9 between Falkirk and Scrabster Harbour, resulting in a reduction in “risky overtaking with a resultant improvement in safety”, said Road Haulage Association’s Martin Reid.

He added: “The extension of a 50mph limit across all Scottish single-carriageway A-roads should be expected to yield similar results.”

The proposals are part of the National Speed Management Review and would also raise speed limits for goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes from 40mph to 50mph on single-carriageway roads and from 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that one death on our roads is one too many,” said Scottish government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop. “These proposed changes represent a vital step towards achieving national casualty reduction targets and I urge everyone to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of road safety in Scotland.”

The consultation is now open to the public, with views sought before a decision is made in 2025.

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Thekrankis 27 November 2024
Why?

Law abiding sensible motorists who don't drive recklessly are probably not accounting for many accidents presently.

Idiots who speed, drive like morons and take stupid risks will still do this regardless.

scotty5 27 November 2024

I can't understand the argument that it'll save lives. Scottish minister was on TV this afternoon saying reducing from 60 to 50 will save 80 road deaths per annum. Don't know if that's true but I'll accept her answer. So if saving lives is her criteria, then why not 40mph? or 30mph?

Again, if saving lives is the criteria, then why on earth increase the speed limits for 7.5 tonne vehicles?  Talk about lunatics running the asylum.

The vast majority of road deaths are caused by bad driving, so what about properly policing our roads?

I'm not saying this is the only solution, but on those roads here in Scotland that we have average speed cameras, accident rates are reduced and there are far less drivers willing to break the speed limit.

I'd suggest these proposals do not prioritise safety, rather they're only looking at the cheapest possible solution.

 

289 27 November 2024

What a load of BS.

Speed doesnt kill, inappropriate use of it does.

Just more stick to beat the motorist with.

