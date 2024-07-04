Speed cameras - how they work in the UK

Love them or hate them, many believe speed cameras are a necessary technology for keeping many of our roads safe.

Also known as road safety cameras, speed cameras have been used across Great Britain - England, Scotland and Wales - since the Road Traffic Act was implemented in 1991.

Speed cameras have always been a controversial topic among drivers, with many believing they can save lives, and others believing they are ineffective.

According to a survey conducted by IAM Roadsmart, however, some 80% of drivers thought using speed cameras was “acceptable or very acceptable”.

But are they effective? A study completed by the RAC found that casualties dropped by 27% in areas where speed cameras were installed - although a small number of sites did see an increase in casualties of around 4%.

A separate London School of Economics study revealed that speed cameras reduced accidents by between 17% and 39% from the years 1992 to 2016, also reducing fatalities by between 50% and 68%.

Speed cameras are disliked by many drivers because of the fines they generate, which result from getting caught driving over the speed limit.

How do speed cameras work?

It might seem obvious when you’re on the road, but there are many different types of speed cameras that work in different ways. You can see a full list of the types of speed cameras used in the UK further down the page.

Generally, though, speed cameras work by detecting a vehicle’s speed using radar systems, or using technology built directly into the road.

Many cameras will let off a bright flash if you’re driving over the limit, capturing your car’s numberplate, colour, make and model. Some newer cameras will also target the driver\s face.

Some cameras are mobile. This is where a police van will position itself, just off the road, to detect speeding drivers. Other cameras, such as those found in areas with temporary speed limit adjustments, will record your average speed, and if you exceed it, you will be fined.

Where can speed cameras be found?

The UK has over 7000 speed cameras, which led to 245,043 speeding fines issued in 2022 alone, which marked a record year of offences. They can be found along any sort of road with a designated speed limit or speed restriction.

This includes roads with limits of 20mph, 30mph in slower areas, 40mph or 50mph on slightly faster roads, and national speed limit zones such as motorways, which are usually rated at 70mph.

Most cameras are clearly marked with signage along the road and are painted bright yellow. They’re usually found just off the road and pointing in the direction of travel, while others will be positioned overhead on a gantry.