Could salary sacrifice revive appetite for electric cars?

Salary sacrifice schemes could be key to driving the uptake of electric cars from private buyers, according to experts.
With the UK’s zero emission vehicle mandate due to be implemented from 1 January 2024, after which time manufacturers will be required to sell an increasing proportion of EVvs, schemes that promise drivers access to cheaper EVs look to be a potent weapon in their efforts to register sufficient numbers.
“Salary sacrifice is a no-brainer and much cheaper than buying and running a new petrol or diesel car,” said Paul Hollick, chairman of the Association of Fleet Professionals.
“However, the reduction in salary does have an impact on an employee’s pension, while employers have to make sure the scheme they use is insured against the employee leaving during the contract, potentially rendering the employer liable to the payments.
“And although salary sacrifice could reduce the cost of a VW ID 4 by about £250 a month, salary sacrifice still costs an employee a few hundred pounds a month, and not everyone can afford this.”
Even so, according to a recent industry survey, more than a third of companies now offer the scheme through both established leasing companies and new ones that offer EVs exclusively.
Among the former is Arval UK, which, with the reduction in the BIK rate in 2020, began to throw its weight behind its Arval Ignition scheme. “EVs have really boosted salary sacrifice,” said Richard Cox, an Arval consultant.
“We have around 5000 cars on employers’ schemes, 88% of them EVs. Since 2020, at some companies we’ve been seeing penetration rates among employees in the high single digits, right up to 12-15%. We consider 10% to be a high participation rate for what is an optional benefit.”
What is an electric car salary sacrifice?
Salary sacrifice allows employees to finance a new car, leased by their employer, out of their gross (meaning pre-tax) pay. For employees, the benefit is a new car at significantly less cost than one they could source and finance privately.
Andrew1. Or think of it this way. If it was a normal £600 lease, paid after tax, a basic rate tax payer would have to earn £750 and the higher rate would need to earn £1000. Salary sacrifce just pays the £600 before tax. So although the higher rate payer saves more with salary sacrifice the actual price of the goods is the same and the saving is purely less tax, not cheaper goods!
The best thing to do is not to waste money on cars, I suggest not buying cars and letting them pile up. The great motoring p*ss-take continues with ever more ridiculous taxation schemes. So scrap your old car and waste more resources by buying another vehicle, so you can drive around at 20 mph, or spend time averaging out your speed like some half arsed F1 team etc, looking for unmarked road humps you can hardly see at night awny longer them after the council paint has worn off and neglect has set in; be a consistent cash cow forn the local authorities to catch you doing something you shouldn't. The way I sees it is buy something cheap and viable unless you're got money making or need to ferry your children or elderly parents etc around.
Spot on.
The whole point of EVs is to reduce the car's negative impact on the environment.
Anything that increases consumption and encourages a flood of new cars (mostly from China) onto our roads would be ridiculous.
The alternative is to sell cheaper cars
It's a misconception that it only offers value to higher rate payers. The actual goods cost the same, you just offset tax if in a higher rate band. Eg myself and a colleague (one higher rate one basic rate taxpayer) both got electric bikes on the similar cycle to work scheme. The bikes still cost £4,000 each. We both pay the bike shop £4,000 over the year but the higher rate person then gets £4,000 off their taxable income at 40% versus £4,000 off at 25%. So the only actual difference is less tax income for HMRC.