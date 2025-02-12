Private car park rule change to eliminate 'five-minute fines'

Drivers who park in ANPR camera-controlled private car parks will no longer be penalised for taking too long to pay.

Law changes to elimate so-called 'five-minute fines' are set to come in from Monday, following a review from the Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP).

Previously, drivers who used private parking sites had to pay within five minutes of arrival or face a fine of up to £100. This was even if the parking charge was then paid or if they left the site without parking due to a lack of space.

The PPSAP said the changes will “safeguard” drivers and mean "motorists who face genuine difficulties in paying in a short timeframe are treated fairly".

Drivers using ANPR camera-controlled car parks will now have until they leave to pay. These changes do not apply to other car parks.

“It is crucial that there is a mechanism to identify and resolve issues quickly,” International Parking Community chief executive Will Hurley told the BBC. “I am pleased that the panel has acted swiftly to introduce safeguards for motorists.”

However, he warned: “It is important drivers play their part by reading and following instructions on signage when parking their vehicle.”

British Parking Association chief executive Andrew Pester said “the sector is always striving to ensure it operates in the interest of compliant motorists and to ensure that parking is fairly managed for all”, calling this decision “another important step in achieving this”.

The change follows the BBC's reporting on the case of Rosey Hudson, who was taken to court for refusing to pay £1906 in fines. She had been repeatedly unable to pay at a car park in Derby within five minutes due to poor phone signal. Excel Parking dropped its case.