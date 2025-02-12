BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Private car park rule change to eliminate 'five-minute fines'
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 Dakar set to return with GTS hybrid powertrain

Private car park rule change to eliminate 'five-minute fines'

Motorists have been fined up to £100 even if they paid after the five-minute period or left due to a lack of space

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 February 2025

Drivers who park in ANPR camera-controlled private car parks will no longer be penalised for taking too long to pay.

Law changes to elimate so-called 'five-minute fines' are set to come in from Monday, following a review from the Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP).

Previously, drivers who used private parking sites had to pay within five minutes of arrival or face a fine of up to £100. This was even if the parking charge was then paid or if they left the site without parking due to a lack of space.

Related articles

The PPSAP said the changes will “safeguard” drivers and mean "motorists who face genuine difficulties in paying in a short timeframe are treated fairly".

Drivers using ANPR camera-controlled car parks will now have until they leave to pay. These changes do not apply to other car parks.

“It is crucial that there is a mechanism to identify and resolve issues quickly,” International Parking Community chief executive Will Hurley told the BBC. “I am pleased that the panel has acted swiftly to introduce safeguards for motorists.”

However, he warned: “It is important drivers play their part by reading and following instructions on signage when parking their vehicle.”

British Parking Association chief executive Andrew Pester said “the sector is always striving to ensure it operates in the interest of compliant motorists and to ensure that parking is fairly managed for all”, calling this decision “another important step in achieving this”.

The change follows the BBC's reporting on the case of Rosey Hudson, who was taken to court for refusing to pay £1906 in fines. She had been repeatedly unable to pay at a car park in Derby within five minutes due to poor phone signal. Excel Parking dropped its case.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Plus Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£21,977
57,960miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 2.1 A200d Sport Edition Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,500
58,088miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,995
24,403miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,125
16,892miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300e 13.5kWh AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,280
56,828miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 SERIES 3.0 M140i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,595
66,102miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota AURIS 1.6 V-Matic Icon Plus Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,295
71,434miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 3.0 D300 V6 S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,489
108,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line DCT AWD Euro 6 5dr
2018
£13,495
53,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews