London's ULEZ scrappage scheme will end next month

So far, 53,944 applications have been approved and £186 million has been paid out in grants
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
16 August 2024

Transport for London’s ULEZ scrappage scheme will end next month, it has been confirmed.

Motorists wanting to take advantage of the scheme have until 11.59pm on 7 September to apply. So far, 53,944 applications have been approved, with £186 million given out in grants.

TfL confirmed the scheme remains open until October 2027 for people applying as part of community transport organisations or who have a disability.

Launched in January 2023, the scheme is open to Greater London residents and awards £2000 for scrapping a car - or retrofitting a van or minibus - that does not comply with the zone's emissions standards. 

The ULEZ was expanded to cover all London boroughs on 29 August 2023. To enter the zone free of charge, petrol cars must be at least Euro 4 compliant for NOx emissions, and diesel cars at least Euro 6 for NOx and particulate matter. 

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I am proud that the scrappage scheme - the biggest in the UK - has supported so many Londoners to switch to cleaner, greener vehicles. ULEZ compliance has now reached more than 96%, bringing cleaner air to millions of Londoners."

As part of the scheme, some vehicles have been sent to Ukraine in an effort to help rebuild the country.

Drivers who trade in their vehicles have had the option to donate them as part of a tie-up with charity British-Ukrainian Aid (BUA) without forfeiting any grant value.

Khan added: "I’m also pleased that after the huge success of the Ukraine scheme, I’m planning to provide additional funding so that vehicles can continue to be donated to the country once the scrappage scheme closes."

How does the ULEZ scrappage scheme work?

To apply for the scrappage scheme, you must be a resident of one of London's 32 boroughs. Your car must have valid insurance, road tax and MOT, and you must have been its registered keeper since 30 January 2022 or earlier. 

If your application is approved, you must scrap the vehicle at a TfL-approved treatment centre within one month.

Do not scrap the car until TfL has approved your application and told you to do so, because this is likely to bar you from receiving payment.

Mk1 Vauxhall Zafira on forklift

The centre will provide a certificate of destruction and a copy of it must be sent to TfL as evidence the vehicle has been scrapped.

Once TfL has received and verified the evidence that you have scrapped your car, it will process the payment.

Be aware that this payment can affect some means-tested income-based benefits, because it is officially treated as savings. 

How do I apply for the ULEZ scrappage scheme?

You can apply for the ULEZ scrappage scheme on the TfL website

First, you must log in to (or create, if you do not already have) your London Road User Charging (RUC) account on the site. Your name on the account must match the one on your car's V5 and the photo ID you plan to submit as evidence.

You must then upload the following documents: your photo ID (such as a passport), proof that you live at a London address (such as a bill dated within the past three months), the front and second page of your car's V5, and your valid car insurance certificate.

TfL claims that it aims to process every application within 10 working days of its submission. You will be contacted via email if your application has been approved.

