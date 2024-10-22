Kia Proceed axed after 16 years on sale

The Kia Proceed has been pulled from the Korean firm’s UK line-up after 16 years due to languishing sales.

Kia confirmed it was “rationalising” the Ceed model line to “focus on the most popular models”. The Proceed accounted for “a relatively small proportion” of Ceed sales, said the firm.

The Ceed – in both hatchback and estate forms – and Xceed will remain on sale, the latter accounting for 47% of all “Ceed family” sales in the UK.

The Proceed has been on sale in the UK since 2008, originally positioned as a warmed-up variant of the regular Ceed. In 2019 it was morphed into a shooting brake that pitted it against the likes of the Volkswagen Golf Estate.

However, sales have been slow in the UK since its reinvention with just 10,000 examples sold – around 60,000 fewer than the Ceed and Xceed combined during the same period.

In a statement, the firm said: “The Proceed has been an important model for Kia in the compact family car segment, emphasising Kia’s strengths for quality, practicality and eye-catching design.

“However, right-hand-drive versions of the Proceed only account for a relatively small proportion of overall Ceed production and sales.”

Current Proceed orders will still be honoured, confirmed the firm, and cars are still available from stock.