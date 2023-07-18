BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ineos Grenadier buyers face resale restrictions as used prices rise
UP NEXT
Next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe given dramatic styling overhaul

Ineos Grenadier buyers face resale restrictions as used prices rise

As one Grenadier sells for £9k above sticker price, resale restrictions are imposed on new buyers
John Evans
News
4 mins read
18 July 2023

Eric McDonald ordered his Ineos Grenadier 3.0d Fieldmaster in August 2022. 

He is still awaiting delivery: “Originally, I was told build would start in February, then in May, and now I’ve been told it will begin this month, in June. I expect it will slip back but, like others who are waiting, I’m not concerned.” 

Not even the news that people are jumping the queue by buying nearly new Grenadiers with delivery mileage from independent dealers and online auctions unsettles him. 

Related articles

One that sold recently on Collecting Cars, an online auction company, was, like McDonald’s car, a diesel Fieldmaster with extras and it had just 64 miles on the clock. Registered in 2023, it sold for £73,000. “I paid £64,000 for mine plus a bit more for extras,” said McDonald. 

“In November, Ineos put the price up to around £70,000, although not for those cars already ordered. I reckon that by paying £73,000, the person who bought that Fieldmaster has only cut their waiting time for a new one, but it does reassure me that having been tested in the open market, Ineos’s prices would seem to be realistic.” 

On that point, not far from where McDonald lives in the Scottish Borders, an independent dealer is advertising a 2023-reg diesel Fieldmaster with 200 miles for £77,995. 

Taking the extras fitted to it into account, the price is about £5000 more than a new one costs today. However, assuming its first owner bought it before the price rise, it’s at least £10,000 more expensive. 

“The local Ineos dealer is quoting 14 months for delivery of a new one, so I don’t think we’re asking a lot to jump the queue,” said the dealer. 

“We’ve sold two Grenadiers. The first took just 48 hours to sell and the second one week. It’s not an ‘overs’ market in the sense you can ask a big premium. People who buy a Grenadier are serious and most have a job for it. It’s not a fashion statement and so they don’t throw their money around.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ineos Grenadier hill

Ineos Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier is an all-new but old-school off-road workhorse. It now presents itself for long-awaited scrutiny

Read our review
Back to top

Car makers have mixed feelings about what is called the secondary market and what others call ‘flipping’, where a person buys a new, in-demand car to quickly sell for a profit. 

Those manufacturers unfamiliar with a new model actually making money rather than losing it are likely to be flattered; those with an image and a reputation to protect, frustrated. Ineos is in the latter camp. 

A company spokesman said: “We have clauses within our agent and customer contracts that are clear around ordering and onward sale, whether that be done by a company or an individual. Our agent partners have cancelled a number of orders where it was evident that the buyer’s intention was to resell their Grenadier.

 

“Where vehicles have been delivered and subsequently offered for sale, there is less that we can do about that specific vehicle, but we have already placed future restrictions on a number of buyers where the vehicle they took delivery of was resold.” 

Concerning its role in the secondary market and its auction of the Grenadier and others it has sold, a Collecting Cars spokesman said: “An auction is a good way to buy and sell quickly and prices reflect a car’s value on the day. If you thought there was no market for the Grenadier, our recent sales prove you were wrong. It’s not an overs market car but it is an in-demand one that our sales show to be realistically priced. This gives people confidence to buy one.” 

Advertisement
Back to top

Car & Classic, an online auction site that also offers classified sales, claims the secondary market can be a lifeline for some people. “We have witnessed a rise in trading build slots for new, exclusive vehicles with long wait lists,” said Tom Wood, CEO of Car & Classic. 

“Those looking to sell might not necessarily be doing so for quick profit. There are lots of people whose financial situation has changed over the past couple of years and who need a secure and trusted means to raise cash. We are helping put together two parties with a need.” 

Simon Hunt, co-founder of vehicle data firm Brego, says the secondary market is alive and well: “Certain Ferraris and Porsches continue to command premiums. 

Car Review
Ineos Grenadier
Ineos Grenadier hill
Read our full road test review
Read more

For example, a new Ferrari 296 GTB costs around £245,000 before options and we value a nearly new one at around £294,000, but registered ones have been advertised for £350,000. 

However, because the secondary market is demand-led, potentially any brand can benefit. For a while, delivery delays also caused a spike in the prices of certain Land Rover models.”

used Ineos Grenadier cars for sale

Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£78,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£55,030
50miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£73,221
58miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£71,490
150miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£64,850
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£71,999
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£50,199
200miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Next
Prev
View all 22 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives