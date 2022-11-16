Government has no plans to introduce road pricing for UK drivers

The UK government has confirmed it has no plans to implement road pricing as a replacement for the current vehicle excise duty (VED) system levied on motorists.
Road pricing, a telematics-based system that would charge motorists according to distance driven and the type of vehicle they're driving, has long been mooted as a potential replacement source of revenue for the government as EV uptake continues to climb in the UK and reduces the amount generated from fuel and vehicle excise duties.
A decision on whether to approve a road pricing policy was expected in the 2022 autumn budget but wasn't forthcoming. Now, though, in an exchange with the Transport Select Committee (TSC), MPs have revealed there are no plans to implement – or to consider implementing – a road pricing system in the UK.
Responding to a letter from TSC chair Iain Stewart, who highlighted the "potential future loss of £35 billion to the Exchequer from failure to reform motoring taxation" amid the shift to zero-emissions vehicles, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the importance of the issue but said road pricing wasn't one of the solutions being considered.
"Motoring is an important part of most people’s lives and how they get around. It’s crucial for how the UK’s businesses transport supplies and products. So these are important issues to consider,” Hunt said.
He added: “As the government’s Net Zero Strategy set out, as we transition to net zero, the government will need to ensure that the tax system encourages the uptake of EVs, and revenue from motoring taxes will need to keep pace with this change while remaining affordable for consumers.
“This is so we can continue to fund the infrastructure and first-class public services that people across the UK expect and avoid a rise in congestion, with those able to drive electric vehicles having very low running costs compared to other vehicles and public transport. That would affect everyone on the road and those using public transport.”
Last year, Hunt announced a wide-reaching reform of the UK’s VED system, with EVs to be taxed from April 2025 for the first time and benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax on electric company cars to be raised to 5% from 2027.
“As I set out at Autumn Statement 2022, it’s right that all motorists start to pay a fairer tax contribution,” Hunt told Stewart. “That’s why, from 2025, electric cars, vans and motorcycles will pay vehicle excise duty in the same way as petrol and diesel vehicles. The government is focused on delivering its core priorities, as set out in the 2019 manifesto. As such, the government does not currently have plans to consider road pricing.”
Stewart said the TSC was “disappointed to receive such a delayed and brief response” from the government to its February 2022 report on road pricing and questioned why the government had arrived at this conclusion, given the evidence and recommendations presented in its report.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, G2 don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,
>>>>>>> www.jobsrevenue.com
It seems we have a lot of experts telling us they've got it wrong again, but, is it easy to get it right?, we all lay out our stall with what we think they should do, but we don't.
"One correspondent accepted that road pricing is fairer than raising general taxes and that, if you have nothing to hide, data privacy is not an issue."
What brain dead muppet actually wrote that? I spent Halloween browsing the Mail Online comments section, but that's by far the most scary thing I've read in a long time.
Data privacy - one's own data privacy - should always be an issue. In the 10 years to 2017 the UK via its government - central and local - and other public bodies had 29 seprate instances of data breach, invovling the loss of a minimum of 50 million records of various types relating to individuals, plus other areas of public security (such as the entire security protocol for Heathrow airport), and quite often we are not talking about Russian spooks working out of a Bond style bunker outside of Vladivostok...just some clown leaving an unencrypted 256GB USB thumb drive in Pret.
You don't have to have anything to hide to be concerned about data privacy, you just should be.