BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fuel prices hit new high after largest single-day jump since 2000
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 9 March 2022: on sale now

Fuel prices hit new high after largest single-day jump since 2000

Petrol has hit 156.37p per litre while diesel has hit 162.28p per litre, and further price rises are expected
News
2 mins read
9 March 2022

Average diesel prices in the UK have been hit by the largest ever single-day rise, according to data from the RAC.

Diesel rose from 156.24 to 162.28 pence per litre between Monday 7 March and Tuesday 8 March. Petrol prices meanwhile jumped from 156.37 to 158.2 pence per litre, while super unleaded reached 169.93 pence per litre, up from 167.75. 

Petrol prices have been heavily impacted over the past few weeks because of several factors, most notably Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Russia currently provides just 6% of the UK’s total oil imports and is the third-largest oil exporter in the world.

Related articles

“Average fuel prices leapt to new records again on Tuesday, with diesel jumping a huge 3p a litre in a single day to 165.24p a litre, while petrol went up 2p to 158.20p. The diesel daily increase was the largest on record since 2000,” said Simon Williams, fuel spokesperson for the RAC.

Williams says the average cost of filling up a petrol-powered family car is now £87, which is a £7 increase compared with the start of the year. Diesel drivers are now spending around £90 on average for the first time, which is £8 more than the start of January. 

Wholesale prices could rise further, and the RAC believes costs could continue to funnel down to consumers. Further price rises with costs predicted to briskly reach 170 pence per litre. 

“Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable. Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week, while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70,” said Williams. 

The firm has said that it will continue to push the government to cut VAT to at least 15%. 

“As it stands, 26p a litre of what drivers are paying on the forecourt is attributable to VAT, and that comes on top of 58p a litre in Fuel Duty.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“This tax is causing unbelievable financial pain to drivers, which is why we believe [Chancellor of the Exchequer] Mr [Rishi] Sunak holds the key to easing the burden.”

Costs have been growing all throughout the month of February, with petrol and diesel prices crossing the pre-crisis record high of 148.02p and 151.0p respectively several weeks ago. 

The RAC previously warned that rises would heavily hit UK drivers who are already impacted by increased energy and cost of living prices.

“This is the worst possible combination for drivers, as it will push already rising prices higher still and worsen the cost of living crisis,” Williams said last month. 

“Drivers need to brace themselves for what’s to come, with many on lower incomes having to make difficult choices as a result of needing to put fuel in their cars.”

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr
2015
£4,725
63,684miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,799
46,774miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
36,655miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
62,128miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,900
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,960
40,871miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Design 5dr
2015
£4,980
83,011miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2017
£4,990
77,042miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
73,773miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.
AngieSides 26 February 2022

Make 6,000 dollar to 8,000 dollar A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or qcr  Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Here.......... M­­­o­­­n­­­e­­­y­­­s­­­t­­­a­­­r­­­1.c­­­o­­­m

Latest Drives

jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

View all latest drives