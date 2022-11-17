Fuel duty may rise by 12p per litre next year

Fuel duty might rise by 12 pence per litre in March 2023, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s November report.

A record cash increase, it would add £5.7 billion to the government’s receipts next year, said the OBR. This would be the first time a government has raised fuel duty in cash terms since January 2011.

Fuel duty currently stands at 52.95p per litre for petrol and diesel, having been cut by 5p per litre in March 2022.

There are concerns that any increase would push fuel prices well beyond the current averages of 163.99 pence per litre for petrol and 188.42 pence per litre for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams yesterday urged chancellor Jeremy Hunt to leave fuel duty “well alone,” arguing it “would force the millions of hard-working people who depend on their cars to spend even more on petrol and diesel, putting even more stress on already-squeezed household budgets”.

He added: “Our analysis shows there is a clear link between inflation and fuel prices. When the prices drivers pay to fill up rise, inflation seems certain to follow. That’s something the chancellor must recognise as he considers what action to take today.

“Last month, the Office for National Statistics stated the single main reason inflation wasn’t higher was because fuel prices had fallen through the summer. Unfortunately, going into the autumn, pump prices have been increasing again, which we fear will only put further upward pressure on the headline inflation rate.”

The rise of 12p per litre (23%) is not an official figure from the Treasury, but is instead based on OBR forecasting subject to change.

Any increase is expected to be announced as part of the spring budget statement in March 2023.

The OBR report comes as part of the autumn statement, in which it was announced that electric vehicles will be charged vehicle excise duty from April 2025.

Hunt said the move, affecting EVs registered from 1 April 2017, would make the motoring tax system “fairer”.

Benefit-in-kind tax on electric company cars will increase to 3% in April 2025, rising 1% each consecutive year, to 5% in 2027/28.