BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Euro NCAP explains drastic fall in cars tested in 2023
UP NEXT
Official: Lancia Ypsilon reborn as EV supermini with 250-mile range

Euro NCAP explains drastic fall in cars tested in 2023

Leading crash safety firm tested 55 fewer models in 2023 compared with 2022 as a result of challenging new tests
John Evans
News
2 mins read
15 February 2024

Euro NCAP has blamed a significant reduction in the number of cars that it evaluated last year partly on manufacturers rushing to beat the introduction of tougher tests.

The European vehicle safety testing agency, whose five-star safety rating is keenly sought by manufacturers the world over, rated 73 cars in 2022, making it the organisation’s busiest year ever.

However, in 2023, it rated just 18 cars. Explaining the reduction, a Euro NCAP spokesman said: “Manufacturers were eager to get their cars rated in 2022, demonstrating that they met the original design targets, before the rating scheme changed in 2023 with the introduction of new, challenging test scenarios.”

Related articles

Such is the power of Euro NCAP’s rating system to influence not only how well a new car sells but also the insurance group it occupies that, claimed the organisation, new test scenarios now define product cycles and launch dates, with car makers establishing at the outset what their target star rating is against which version of the protocols.

Having decided this, there is, it said, pressure on them to put the car into production in time to meet those targets. Euro NCAP added that for this reason it was unsurprised by the reduction in ratings that it awarded in 2023.

The spokesman said: “It isn’t uncommon that manufacturers need a bit more time to understand what requirements must be met for five stars. We have seen these fluctuations [in our testing numbers] occur over the last decade.”

However, changes to the tests weren’t the only reason why fewer cars were rated in 2023. Manufacturers are in a process of transition, extending the life of some long-running, combustion-engined cars while giving themselves breathing space to continue their work developing all-new electric cars.

As a result, and especially in recent years, Euro NCAP has rated a lot of powertrain variants of ICE models – a trend that is beginning to slow as new electric cars come on stream.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20

View all car reviews

Back to top

Additionally, the difference in the number of cars that Euro NCAP rated in 2022 compared with 2023 was amplified not only by car makers rushing to beat the introduction of new test protocols but also by the Covid pandemic, which caused chip shortages and created a backlog of new model launches.

The spokesman said: “The test requirements for 2022 had been in place since January 2020 – one year longer than was originally planned, due to the impact of the pandemic. Many manufacturers were forced to postpone new car introductions and were plagued by the chip shortages, causing cuts in production volumes and delays.”

With the pandemic now a distant memory and its new tests established, Euro NCAP expects to rate at least 40 cars in 2024 and possibly more in 2025 ahead of the introduction of further new tests in 2026.

used cars for sale

Nissan NOTE 1.2 DIG-S Tekna CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,500
31,297miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,800
48,737miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen CC 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech R-Line DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£7,995
92,452miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota GT86 2.0 Boxer D-4S Euro 5 2dr
2015
£12,770
72,193miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,495
12,849miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,400
37,717miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,995
22,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,490
78,220miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£11,400
81,793miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Shrub 15 February 2024
EuroNCAP, I want to know how safe cars are in a heavy rear impact so that I can tell which ones will protect children most effectively when someone staring at their phone/touchscreen/HVAC controls ploughs into the back of me. Over 25 years of tests and still waiting.
xxxx 15 February 2024

To busy testing auto this, auto that, warning buzzers and worst of all autonomous BS.

gagaga 15 February 2024

Exactly.  Actual physical crash safety between now and a 5* car from 10 years ago is minimal.  That car wouldn't even be 1* now.

Latest Reviews

kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20

View all car reviews