Drivers to be affected as M25 section set to close this weekend

Drivers are expected to be affected as a stretch of the M25 will close for for the entire weekend from today.

The closure has led National Highways to set up a main diversion between Addlestone and Cobham, passing through Sheerwater, West Byfleet and Cobham itself.

Drivers have been warned to “only travel if absolutely necessary” during the first of five closures that will happen between now and September.

England's roads authority has urged motorists to make alternative arrangements if they are due to pass through the area during the affected period, with some warning drivers not to follow their sat navs.

Where is the M25 closing this weekend?

With huge delays expected, the five-mile stretch of motorway will be closed in both directions from junction 10 (A3 Wisley) to junction 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm on Friday, 15 March to 6am on Monday, 18 March.

Is there a diversion?

National Highways has implemented a diversion, but it looks like it's going to cause some chaos around the Surrey area. The purple route, seen in the image below, shows where National Highways has told drivers to go:

If you still plan on travelling in the local area this weekend, follow the instructions below.

When travelling northbound, leave the M25 at junction 10. Head northbound on the A3 to Painshill Junction, then along the A245 towards Woking. Next, enter the A320 to junction 11 of the M25.

If travelling southbound, leave the M25 at junction 11. Travel southbound along the A320 towards Woking, then down the A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction. Take the A3 southbound to junction 10.

Need to put the diversion into Google Maps? Here's a quick link that will put it straight into your phone.