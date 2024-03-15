BACK TO ALL NEWS
Drivers to be affected as M25 section set to close this weekend
2025 Skoda Epiq is rugged urban EV for sub-£25,000

Drivers to be affected as M25 section set to close this weekend

Major route will close to demolish a bridge; diversion set up between Addlestone and Cobham
News
Jack WarrickJonathan Bryce
3 mins read
15 March 2024

Drivers are expected to be affected as a stretch of the M25 will close for for the entire weekend from today.

The closure has led National Highways to set up a main diversion between Addlestone and Cobham, passing through Sheerwater, West Byfleet and Cobham itself.

Drivers have been warned to “only travel if absolutely necessary” during the first of five closures that will happen between now and September.

Related articles

England's roads authority has urged motorists to make alternative arrangements if they are due to pass through the area during the affected period, with some warning drivers not to follow their sat navs.

Where is the M25 closing this weekend?

With huge delays expected, the five-mile stretch of motorway will be closed in both directions from junction 10 (A3 Wisley) to junction 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) from 9pm on Friday, 15 March to 6am on Monday, 18 March. 

Is there a diversion?

National Highways has implemented a diversion, but it looks like it's going to cause some chaos around the Surrey area. The purple route, seen in the image below, shows where National Highways has told drivers to go:

If you still plan on travelling in the local area this weekend, follow the instructions below. 

When travelling northbound, leave the M25 at junction 10. Head northbound on the A3 to Painshill Junction, then along the A245 towards Woking. Next, enter the A320 to junction 11 of the M25. 

If travelling southbound, leave the M25 at junction 11. Travel southbound along the A320 towards Woking, then down the A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction. Take the A3 southbound to junction 10. 

Need to put the diversion into Google Maps? Here's a quick link that will put it straight into your phone.

Why is the M25 closing?

National Highways says the road will close so it can demolish and replace the bridleway bridge at Clearmount and install a large gantry.

The work will also increase the number of lanes at junction 10, which, National Highways said, will “make journeys safer and improve traffic flow”. Entry and exit roads to Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley will be made safer, it said, and pollution will also be reduced. 

Jonathan Wade, project lead for National Highways, said: “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is completely necessary. This is the first of five full closures of one of the busiest junctions on our road network.

“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays.

“These improvements will bring long-term benefits to drivers who pass through this stretch of the M25, not to mention pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who will also see positive changes in the area.”

When will other M25 closures take place? 

Five full closures are set to take place between now and September 2024 as part of National Highways' programme to improve Junction 10. 

The government body has not yet announced the exact dates of the four other closures, but the next one will take place in April to install the new bridleway bridge at Clearmount. Closures will not take place during holiday periods, it said.

Future closures will include the installation of the new Cockrow Green Bridge - the UK’s first heathland bridge, which will connect the Ockham and Wisley commons and form a natural and safe corridor for local wildlife.

Between 4000 and 6000 vehicles travel between junctions 9 and 11 between 10am and 9pm on a weekend, National Highways said, and it warned that travel to airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick could be affected.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assitant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Peter Cavellini 14 March 2024

A big song and dance about a road closure , the locals know the ways round them, the others will find them too, there has been plenty warnings, so, it's not the end of world, the work has to be done and this was the best solution, there's a half Marathon in my area every year and diversion signs go up weeks in advance,and yet people still moan about the inconvenience, it only lasts a couple of hours.

Will86 14 March 2024
Yes the work needs to be done but the problem with the M25 being closed in this location is the lack of easy alternatives. I had to get to Gatwick for an early flight recently, via this bit of the M25, and looked at routes in case it was closed. The only real option was to go the other way round the M25 which is a major detour. I didn't want to change grid lock on the local roads. Giving people as much notice as possible is essential for a closure on such a major route.

