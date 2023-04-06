BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Calls for government to support used electric car sales
UP NEXT
Two-year wait time for new Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Calls for government to support used electric car sales

Slashed values and aversion from retailers prompts appeal for Westminster to step in
Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 April 2023

Used car specialists have called for government support for second-hand electric vehicles as hefty price drops mean some dealers are no longer stocking them.

The Vehicle Remarketing Association (VRA), which is made up of senior executives from the sector, claimed there is an “imbalance” in government incentives between new and used EVs and “more needs to be done to ensure a healthy market for the latter”. 

Values have been falling for months and some retailers have stopped buying used EVs, while others have never stocked them. 

Related articles

“Over a third of franchise dealer groups don’t have a used EV for sale [and] many have a used buying ban on battery-electric vehicles… since the price drops,” said VRA chair Philip Nothard.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive

View all latest drives