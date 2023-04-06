Calls for government to support used electric car sales

Used car specialists have called for government support for second-hand electric vehicles as hefty price drops mean some dealers are no longer stocking them.

The Vehicle Remarketing Association (VRA), which is made up of senior executives from the sector, claimed there is an “imbalance” in government incentives between new and used EVs and “more needs to be done to ensure a healthy market for the latter”.

Values have been falling for months and some retailers have stopped buying used EVs, while others have never stocked them.

“Over a third of franchise dealer groups don’t have a used EV for sale [and] many have a used buying ban on battery-electric vehicles… since the price drops,” said VRA chair Philip Nothard.