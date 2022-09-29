Call for urgent government aid as UK car production down 45%

One of the UK’s biggest motoring trade bodies has called on the government to urgently help the sector and keep it competitive with the rest of the world, as latest figures reveal the country is producing nearly half the number of cars it was before the Covid pandemic.

Despite a fourth consecutive month of growth in August, and a 39% (12,655) uptick in car production on the same point last year, the country is down 42,257 units (45.9%) on August 2019, figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show.

It also produced 13.3% fewer cars for the first eight months of this year (511,106) than it did from January to August in 2021 (589,607). This was driven by a drop in exports, which was down from 490,556 last year to 402,434 this year – a drop of 18% – whereas production of cars to be sold in the UK was up 9.7 % from 99,051 to 108.672.

Now the SMMT says this, coupled with rising energy costs which have risen by more than £100 million sector-wide, could hinder car makers further, leaving them at a disadvantage against both European and global rivals. The rising prices of raw materials, semiconductors, and logistics are also major issues within the industry.

It added that recent business tax reliefs announced as part of the so-called ‘mini budget’ from Prime Minister Liz Truss' new government – which will end in the spring – need to be backed up by further long-term action.

Reform of business rates, enhanced capital allowances, an affordable and secure supply of low carbon energy, and investment in new skills are what is being called for, with SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes claiming this could “enable this critical sector to deliver the economic growth, productivity improvements, balance of trade benefits and job security the UK sorely needs”.

He added: “While another month of rising UK car production is good news, and testament to sectoral efforts to overcome supply chain shortages, it overshadows what is an extremely tough and uncertain environment for manufacturers. Volumes are down dramatically and firms are having to take drastic steps to safeguard their businesses in the face of myriad challenges.”

These drastic steps include extensive energy saving measures and the absorbing of price increases to keep their products competitive, although some are now having to pass these on to customers.

The SMMT says that the knock-on effect for many (which includes 41% of its members) is that they have been forced to delay or cancel investments, with 13% reducing shifts and 9% resorting to cutting jobs.