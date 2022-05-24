Autocar and What Car? partner with Auto Trader for used car sales

A new partnership has today been launched, with Auto Trader to power the used-car pages of Autocar and its What Car? sister site.

This partnership will help Auto Trader to extend its retailer partners’ sales opportunities by reaching a further 24.9 million consumers each year and grow its influence over the car-buying journey.

The search experience on Autocar and What Car? will extend the reach of the nearly 440,000 used vehicles currently on Auto Trader to new consumers.

Buyers looking at used cars on each site will now be brought onto Auto Trader’s marketplace. As well as access to a significantly larger stock of new and used cars, available from almost 14,000 retailers, consumers will benefit from Auto Trader’s increased transparency on pricing, powered by its award-winning valuations.

In addition to powering the used car pages, the partnership will include Auto Trader as the sponsor of editorial used-car reviews and feature articles, all of which will include Auto Trader branding to help drive further awareness among What Car?'s and Autocar's respective audiences.

Rachael Prasher, managing director at Haymarket Automotive, publisher of Autocar and What Car?, said: “This is a brilliant partnership between two of Britain’s biggest and best-known car-buying brands.

“Visitors arrive on the What Car? website at every stage of their car-buying journey, from their earliest research to when they're ready to buy, and the opportunity to connect our class-leading used-review visitors to the biggest used-car-buying marketplace makes perfect sense.

“I’m delighted at the opportunity to work with Auto Trader and look forward to developing the relationship as we enjoy success together.”