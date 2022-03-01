BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar notebook: wagons roll for Genesis G70
UP NEXT
Skoda promises distinctive new electric city car

Autocar notebook: wagons roll for Genesis G70

The "designed for Europe" shooting brake will be travelling elsewhere, and we highlight Lada's home dominance
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
1 March 2022

We felt honoured when Genesis designed the handsome new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake specifically for Europe, but now it turns out we’ve got to share the BMW 3 Series Touring rival with other markets.

Chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke told Autocar: “We did the G70 Shooting Brake for Europe but then all the markets said ‘we want it as well’. Even the US said ‘we don’t want any wagons here’, then they said ‘oh sorry, can we revise that?’ They saw the car and they decided they wanted it.

“Korea, as well, is not a wagon country but now we are introducing the Shooting Brake there.”

Related articles

In the future, the brand will take a global approach to product roll-out. “As soon as you invest in something and the business case is justified,” said Donckerwolke, “why not offer it in other countries as well?”

In that case, when can we have the G90?

Lada's commanding home market lead

The Renault Group hails the new Arkana as a key driver in its return to profitability in 2021, but let’s not forget the dominance of Renault-owned Lada.

Car Review
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
1 Genesis G70 Shooting brake 2021 first drive review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Russian brand claimed a 21% home market share last year, with its Vesta and Granta models being the country’s two best-selling cars overall.

Lada parent company Avtovaz was hit by the same raw material cost hikes that plagued Western manufacturers, but by increasing prices, it was able to boost its operating margin by €106 million (£88.4m) in 2021.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting brake 2021 first drive review lead

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

The best-looking Genesis yet is also clearly the best to drive, even if its slightly flat four-pot engines will dim its appeal to keener drivers.

Read our review
This discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out maintenance. Thank you for your patience.

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives