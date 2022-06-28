BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car subscription firm adds home charger to car and van package
UP NEXT
Red Bull RB17 is radical 1250bhp hybrid hypercar for 2025

Car subscription firm adds home charger to car and van package

Mycardirect's new partnership with charger firm Egg comes as the government withdraws grant funding for home chargers
Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
28 June 2022

Car and van subscription provider Mycardirect is covering the cost of a home charger for contracts lasting more than 12 months as tax-stimulated demand from small businesses pushes EVs towards a one-third share of its fleet.

Developed in partnership with charger subscription company Egg, the package is designed to reduce both financial barriers and complexity for new EV drivers after the government's Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) withdrew grant funding for home-owners installing chargers in single-occupant houses and bungalows in April.

Mycardirect offers maintenance-inclusive subscriptions from one to 48 months from an in-stock fleet of new and used cars and vans up to three years old. Contracts of 12 months or more will include an Egg charger subscription at no extra cost, including installation and maintenance but kept separate from the vehicle, which means drivers can still change between models mid-contract.

Related articles

Mycardirect CEO Duncan Chumley said this flexibility had been popular with business customers, who account for a third of its fleet.

That’s particularly the case for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), for which the ability to add vehicles for new employees without the longer-term commitment of a three or four-year lease has proved desirable.

It has also encouraged businesses to trial EVs, which now account for 28% of the Mycardirect fleet – twice the share of UK new car registrations during the first five months of 2022, according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data.

EV demand is weighted towards directors and business-owners and premium-brand vehicles, where renewed tax incentives have made electric company cars cheaper than taking a cash allowance and claiming HMRC’s 45p per mile Approved Mileage Allowance Payment (AMAP) rate. It’s why cars like the Porsche Taycan have proved more popular than traditional ICE models.

Aiming for further growth of its EV share, Mycardirect is adding a wider selection of volume-brand cars.

Chumley said having vehicles in stock means there are opportunities to fill gaps while lead times for factory order cars are longer than usual.

“We’re seeing more businesses looking at [subscription], because maybe the traditional routes aren’t available so easily at the moment. Then we can talk to the customer about the benefits of subscription and hope they continue in that route. It has opened an opportunity, because people are looking at other ways that they can put a new car on their drive,” he explained.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Back to top

“[Chargepoint subscriptions are] one less barrier financially to entry into the EV market. We hope that as we get more of the ‘volume’ cars, even more people can enter into this space without huge financial commitments.”

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Greentech Se 5dr
2015
£4,290
85,965miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,695
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign Plus 3dr
2015
£4,965
77,971miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Touch 3dr
2015
£5,000
64,209miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Life 5dr
2015
£5,100
81,721miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives