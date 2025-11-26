BACK TO ALL NEWS
Turquoise revolution: autonomy the latest battleground in China

Turquoise LEDs lit up the Guangzhou motor show as car makers sought to show off their self-driving technology

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
26 November 2025

If a motor show can have a signature colour, that of the recent Guangzhou event in China was turquoise. Not due to a popular body colour but LEDs illuminated at various places on the exterior of multiple cars.

Turquoise light indicates that a car is driving in a semi-autonomous or autonomous mode, and it has become the latest must-have to lure customers in the cut-throat Chinese car market.

Bright turquoise LEDs were everywhere at Guangzhou, acting as a beacon to showgoers that these models from Xpeng, MG owner SAIC, Aito, Luxeed, Maextro or Li Auto could take control to give the driver welcome respite from the city’s traffic jams.

