Power List 100 2023 – Top 10

Autocar Business's annual Power List 100 names the 100 most influential major movers and shakers in the automotive industry.

The Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop, shows the importance of this industry globally: one that wields great power, but that power is constantly shifting.

The top 10 are ranked based on global reach and influence, spending power, share of voice, technological influence, future growth potential and market capitalisation.

The remaining 90 names on the list are grouped into categories, including executives from more traditional car makers to the rising powerhouses from China, the latest technology firms and mobility companies.