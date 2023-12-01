Industry digest: Why business etiquette is the key to your reputation

In this 'want it now' economy, people aren't prepared to sit and wait around. Everyone is rushing to get things done ahead of their competitors, and there are some things that are falling by the wayside as a result.

While you absolutely need to stay on the front foot to secure business, retain talent and delight your customers, it’s important to remember that you’re dealing with other humans and, even more importantly, that you’re a human yourself.

Artificial intelligence may be replacing some tasks, but the personal touch is what will set you apart.

A good place to start is with simple business etiquette – and I really do mean simple.