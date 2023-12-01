BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Industry digest: Why business etiquette is the key to your reputation
UP NEXT
Tesla Cybertruck: 340 miles, 845bhp and bulletproof bodywork

Industry digest: Why business etiquette is the key to your reputation

AI might be replacing some tasks, but the personal touch is what will set you apart
Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 December 2023

In this 'want it now' economy, people aren't prepared to sit and wait around. Everyone is rushing to get things done ahead of their competitors, and there are some things that are falling by the wayside as a result.

While you absolutely need to stay on the front foot to secure business, retain talent and delight your customers, it’s important to remember that you’re dealing with other humans and, even more importantly, that you’re a human yourself.

Artificial intelligence may be replacing some tasks, but the personal touch is what will set you apart.

Related articles

A good place to start is with simple business etiquette – and I really do mean simple.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives