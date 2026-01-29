BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chinese cars could be built in UK by Nissan and JLR – but there are risks
UP NEXT
Wild Genesis off-road supercar packs 1100bhp V8

Chinese cars could be built in UK by Nissan and JLR – but there are risks

Makers Chery and Dongfeng eye spare capacity at some of UK's biggest production sites

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
29 January 2026

Chinese car makers could be on the verge of manufacturing in the UK through deals with JLR and Nissan to use their facilities.

But the national Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has cautioned that any production must be fully integrated using local suppliers – something the Chinese might find hard to achieve.

Add a comment…