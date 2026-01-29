Chinese car makers could be on the verge of manufacturing in the UK through deals with JLR and Nissan to use their facilities.
But the national Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has cautioned that any production must be fully integrated using local suppliers – something the Chinese might find hard to achieve.
