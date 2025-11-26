BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car makers slam pay-per-mile EV tax as 'poorly timed'
UP NEXT
BMW ends roadster production with 335bhp Z4 Final Edition

Car makers slam pay-per-mile EV tax as 'poorly timed'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been warned that UK's new eVED tax is “the wrong measure at the wrong time”

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
26 November 2025

Car makers have hit out at the UK government’s new pay-per-mile tax for electric and plug-in hybrid cars, warning that the consequent suppression of demand won't be negated by additional measures to boost EV sales.

The new mileage-based eVED tax, announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Autumn Budget speech on 26 November, is “the wrong measure at the wrong time”, said Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 

Hawes voiced concern among the industry lobby group’s members that the replacement for fuel duty, due in April 2028, will make the job of hitting the UK's ZEV mandate targets even harder.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5
Firefly review 2025 001
Firefly review
Firefly review

View all car reviews