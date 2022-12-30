BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar's 2022 news review: this year's biggest motoring stories

Chips shortage, price rises, Euro 7 regulations, the Ford Fiesta’s demise… Felix Page reviews the top stories
30 December 2022

The year began on an optimistic note: Covid restrictions had all but eased, car sales across Europe were on the up and it seemed like each week brought news of a car maker’s encouragingly ambitious electric transformation strategy.

But even the most tuned-in industry strategist would have struggled to predict the geopolitical events that have shaken the industry – and the global economy – to its core over the past 12 months. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set in motion a chain of events that has affected almost every facet of the automotive industry, from the availability of wiring harnesses to the cost of energy in car production and right down to the very ability of the consumer to purchase a car in the first place. And there’s no escaping the ongoing effects of Brexit, the upheaval wrought by mandated electrification schemes and a drastic shift in consumer habits – all of which are conspiring to alter the automotive landscape at an unprecedented pace.

Increasing new car prices

Like most global market phenomena in recent times, the substantial hike in the average cost of a new car can be traced back to the beginnings of the Covid pandemic in early 2020. 

Back then, demand for new cars plummeted and the producers of crucial semiconductor processing chips turned their attentions to supplying the more lucrative consumer electronics market. With their output thus reduced, car makers by and large shifted focus to building and selling their most profitable cars, which naturally pushed prices up.

Add to that the impact on manufacturers of higher energy costs and rapid inflation, plus hybrids and electric cars (which car makers must make and car buyers must buy) are simply more expensive to engineer and produce, meaning they command higher list prices.

All of which, ultimately, is how we arrive at today’s reality of a £100,000-plus electric version of the Volvo XC90. The Dacia Sandero was the cheapest car on sale this time two years ago at £7995. Today? It still is, but the entry-level car costs £12,350. 

It’s not just list prices, either. Data gathered by Autocar sibling title What Car? revealed a 12.4% increase in the monthly cost of a new car in the 12 months to September 2022, but eight brands had hiked PCP costs by more than 20% and Peugeot by 36%. 

Rising wait times for new car orders

As well as shelling out much more money for new cars, consumers are being forced to wait far longer to get them on their driveways, as manufacturers grapple with towering order backlogs amid the supply chain crisis. 

Broadly, car makers look to have turned the tide, with registrations climbing 26.4% year on year in October, but ‘backlog’ is still the mot du jour for any apologetic dealer rep. Jaguar Land Rover is sitting on more than 205,000 orders and Aston Martin recently said it was unable to deliver a batch of nearly finished cars worth £106 million. Over on the more mainstream side, Autocar was recently told a BMW 1 Series would take five months to be delivered and a Volkswagen Golf nearer six.

Carlos Tavares was left frustrated as costly Euro 7 regulations divert company resources

So a used car must be the answer? Well, you’d think so, but the obvious knock-on effect of a hike in new car prices and wait times is a surge in demand – and thus price – for preowned examples, further limiting the ability of motorists to swap cars as the cost of living crisis rages on.

Emissions regulations driving up new car development costs

As prices for all cars soar to unprecedented levels, the future of the cheap runaround looks increasingly bleak, not just because electric cars are inherently pricier but also because the roll-out of ever more stringent emissions legislation will drive up the development and manufacturing costs (and thus the retail price) of combustion cars in the short term. 

The recently announced Euro 7 rules coming into force from 1 July 2025 have drawn ire from all corners of the industry: car makers bemoan the added cost of developing and integrating advanced new emissions-controlling devices, green campaigners say the rules don’t go far enough and CEOs, including Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares, are frustrated to have resources diverted from their costly vehicle electrification strategies. 

For the consumer, the most obvious effect will be increased retail costs (estimates range from the European Commission’s €304 to Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer’s €5000), but that’s only for the cars that remain on sale. The Volkswagen Polo, for example, could be for the axe as it risks becoming unfeasibly expensive to engineer, Audi has confirmed it has no plans to replace the A1 and tiny city cars including the Citroën C1 and Peugeot 108 have long since departed, having become too unprofitable to survive.

The end of the small, cheap car is nigh

Which brings us to the biggest (or smallest) car to receive its death certificate in 2022: the Ford Fiesta. The once all-conquering supermini’s position had become increasingly untenable as it lost sales ground to the Vauxhall Corsa and its own higher-riding sibling, the Puma, and it was said recently that Ford earned more money selling Lego models of the Mustang. 

While the demise of the Fiesta is hugely significant in its own right, the implication this has for affordable personal mobility is arguably more impactful. The closely related Puma’s comparative success speaks to the ongoing affinity that today’s car buyers have for SUVs – a trend perhaps best embodied by the raised, rugged styling of the Toyota Aygo X, and the eventual replacement of the Skoda Citigo with a chunkier, taller equivalent city car, for example. 

It’s not just the size of these entry-level cars being pushed to new heights, either. Electric superminis are far more expensive than their combustion counterparts (the Peugeot e-208 has an approximately £13,000 premium over the base petrol 208), raising questions as to where the entry point into the new car market will be when the ICE age is over.

Britain needs stronger battery production

It’s no secret that the UK’s once world-leading automotive industry is facing an existential crisis as the world electrifies. 

Domestic manufacturers have been battered in recent years by tricky new post-Brexit trading rules and the pandemic, and now their position is made more unstable by Britain’s unpreparedness for the post-combustion era. Not only on the consumer side, where underdeveloped charging infrastructure is discouraging motorists from making the switch, but at of clarity over local battery supply means manufacturers’ bold EV roll-out plans are built on sand rather than stone.

Experts suggest the UK needs 100GWh of domestic battery production capacity by 2030 to cope with the projected number of EVs being built here (imported batteries would push British EVs into tariff territory under new rules of origin) and the simple fact is that just a quarter of that has been secured, courtesy of an expansion to Envision’s Sunderland plant.

Britishvolt’s Northumberland plant was due to supply another 30GWh but is in a perilous financial situation and the Coventry-based West Midlands Gigafactory (with a target of 60GWh) project is still in the very early planning stages. 

EVs cannot be built in the UK in meaningful numbers without a large-scale battery operation, and if the first moves towards establishing that haven’t taken place within the next few months, the outlook is bleak at best.

Chinese manufacturers rapidly expanding into Europe

Another headwind for European manufacturers (it’s been that kind of year), this time blowing from the east. 

There is perhaps no greater threat to established legacy marques in this market than the arrival of some of China’s best-funded and most technologically adept electric car manufacturers. Nio, Xpeng, Aiways, Zeekr, BYD and Ora are just a few of the brands progressing with expansions into Europe, each offering competitively priced and encouragingly well-rounded rivals to some of the market’s historical best-sellers. 

Take the MG 4: it’s around £200 per month cheaper than the equivalent Volkswagen ID 3 and no less capable, attractive or comfortable. So, too, will Nio’s incoming ET5 saloon give the similarly sized BMW i4 a fright (on paper, at least) and BYD’s Atto 3 will provide any prospective Peugeot e-2008 buyer with pause for thought. Stellantis CEO Tavares said recently that the EU should impose tariffs on Chinese cars – or subsidies on their European rivals – to avoid them dominating the market entirely while legacy marques scrabble to electrify their line-ups. 

But given that Chinese companies have better-established supply chains, they can produce EVs faster, in greater volumes and for less money than many Western marques. So would artificially limiting their competitiveness in Europe simply remove the incentive for local manufacturers to find a way to operate at a similar level? One thing’s for sure: no car maker in the world is resting on its laurels, and is unlikely to in 2023, either. 

Elon Musk is King of the world

Not content with heading up one of the world’s most profitable and fastest-growing car companies, Musk is now the majority shareholder and CEO of Twitter. With that new role seemingly dominating his diary, it seems more and more unlikely that we will ever see production-ready versions of the long-delayed Cybertruck and Roadster. You can still place deposits for both, mind.

No more motor shows?

Is this true? Depends who you ask. If it’s anyone who attended the sparsely populated Paris and Detroit shows in autumn – or was planning to go to the now-cancelled (again) 2023 Geneva show – the answer is probably yes. But Brussels, Tokyo and Munich will return next year, so there’s still hope.

Aston Martin is saved

By a massive £653m investment package comprising cash from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Mercedes-Benz and – in a last-minute surprise – Geely. Chairman Lawrence Stroll called the package “game-changing” but the firm is still battling heavy losses off the back of the supply chain crisis and interest on debts.

What is coming in 2023?

Jaguar Land Rover’s new CEO

The shock exit late this year of Jaguar Land Rover boss Thierry Bolloré after barely two years in the role raised questions over the future of his bold Reimagine transformation plan. Will a successor see it through? Who will that be? Will Jaguar survive? Answers must surely be on the horizon.

GM in Europe

As if European manufacturers weren’t worried enough about an influx of competitive new EV rivals from China, an attack from the west is imminent. General Motors has pledged to return to Europe as an electric mobility brand, meaning Cadillacs, Chevrolets and – gulp – Hummers could soon be coming to a showroom near you.

Ford’s MEB electric car

The Ford-Volkswagen platformsharing partnership has already borne a family of closely related commercial vehicles with different badges, but we will soon see Ford’s first passenger car using VW’s MEB EV platform. Expected to be a Volkswagen ID 4-sized crossover, it will help to fill the gap left by the soon-to-depart Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus.

Fisker Ocean

There were doubts when Henrik Fisker announced his grand automotive comeback plans, but his Ocean SUV reached production in Austria as scheduled in November and touts performance stats that would worry any of the big names in the family crossover market. We will drive it in around mid-2023.

