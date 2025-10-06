Aston Martin has warned that 2025 will be another loss-making year, after its finances were knocked by US tariffs, sluggish demand in China and a delay to deliveries of its new Valhalla supercar.

The British luxury car maker had predicted as recently as April that it would achieve a landmark profit in 2025 after years of persistent losses. Even after the surprise increase in US tariffs caused a pause to deliveries in the second quarter, it was still guiding investors to a breakeven result.

However, it's now saying its losses for 2025 are likely to hit £110 million, based on the calculation for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).