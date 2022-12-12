BACK TO ALL NEWS
What Car? Insight: why Volkswagen ID Buzz is Car of the Year

Consumer champion names its Car of the Year and the best models to meet its readers' needs
News
2 mins read
20 January 2023

Welcome to the latest issue of What Car? Insight: a monthly deep dive into the new car retail sector, with exclusive insight from industry leaders, advice from What Car?'s crack team of mystery shoppers and some of the most valuable consumer data available to the industry. 

This month, What Car? names its recommendations to buyers in 24 categories and crowns the Volkswagen ID Buzz as its Car of the Year for 2023. What Car? also provides an inside look at the new-car market, tracking the discounts offered by an array of dealers around the country through its New Car Buying service.

Scroll to the bottom of the page to download the latest report or read any previous issue.

Related articles

What Car? Awards 2023

Every year since 1978, What Car? has named the best cars for UK buyers. Read this month’s Insight report for a breakdown of 2023’s winners in each category as well as the rationale behind the overall victor, the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

EV news round-up

We detail the past month's biggest electric vehicle headlines – from extreme-fast-charging EV batteries to BMW M's first electric car – and give you the data and information you need to stay ahead of the game. 

Cars generating the most leads

We detail the most popular used car reviews on What Car? and reveal the car which has displaced the MG 4 as the model What Car? Readers are most interested in buying.

Target Price report

We break down What Car?’s exclusive Target Price data to reveal how discounts are changing for new cars – including price cuts above 15% – and which segments will be the most competitive in 2023.

You can download the latest issue – or any previous month – at the links below:

January 2023

December 2022

What Car? is Autocar Business's sibling publication, and its monthly Insight PDF is a critical source of exclusive information for car retailers and buyers alike. Check back next month for the latest issue, which will be available exclusively through Autocar Business. 

