Optimism for UK car industry as production ramps up

Easing of supply-chain bottlenecks raises production by 13.1%; two in five cars produced are electrified
Jonathan Bryce
30 March 2023

The UK car industry is optimistic of a long-awaited production rebound after new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revealed a significant 13.1% uptick in cars produced here last month.

A total of 69,707 cars left factories around the country last month – 8050 more than in February 2022 – with production for home and overseas markets rising by 20.3% and 11.5% respectively. 

Production of cars using battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and pure-hybrid powertrains rose by 72.2% year on year, from 15,905 units to 27,392 units. That means two in five (39.3%) cars produced in February were electrified in some form. 

A major factor in the production ramp-up was the easing of supply chain shortages, most importantly of semiconductors.

