Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a further £250 million investment in its plant in Halewood, Merseyside, to ready it for the production of new Range Rover models.

The plant is being transformed to enable the production of new SUVs on the upcoming EMA platform, which supports pure-combustion, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

The total investment in Halewood, totalling £500 million, has been used to overhaul the facility. It has been extended by 30006 square metres, allowing for the installation of a new body shop and longer production lines for installing batteries into EVs.