BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Transit vans the key to Ford's European sales growth
UP NEXT
The cheapest new cars to insure 2025

Transit vans the key to Ford's European sales growth

Ford has led the CV sector in Europe for the past decade – now it does much more than just build Transits

Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
10 June 2025

Ford Pro has been the sector leader in commercial vehicles in Europe for the past 10 years, and so far in 2025 it has achieved a market share of close to 20%.

“And that’s just the vehicle business,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, Ford’s European commercial vehicle arm. Vehicle sales aside, explained Schep, Ford Pro offers “servicing, our focus on uptime, charging, telematics, software and everything around productivity”.

The upshot is that Ford Pro in Europe is growing across the board – “really fast and really well”, according to Schep.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9

View all car reviews