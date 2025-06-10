Transit vans the key to Ford's European sales growth

Ford Pro has been the sector leader in commercial vehicles in Europe for the past 10 years, and so far in 2025 it has achieved a market share of close to 20%.

“And that’s just the vehicle business,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, Ford’s European commercial vehicle arm. Vehicle sales aside, explained Schep, Ford Pro offers “servicing, our focus on uptime, charging, telematics, software and everything around productivity”.

The upshot is that Ford Pro in Europe is growing across the board – “really fast and really well”, according to Schep.