Autocar Business has outlined the top 10 trends in the automotive industry in 2023.

The trends, collated by our expert team, detail critical issues including the future of autonomous vehicles, whether the Chinese market is as lucrative as previously thought, and how the agency model will reshape automotive retail.

We will reveal one 2023 trend per day over the next 10 working days, and each will be available for download through this page.

1. When will self-driving take off?