Wooden touchscreens, AR goggles: displays the next car battleground

Tech firms have been showing off next-generation interiors as car industry moves towards being 'software-defined'
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
22 January 2024

Wooden touchscreens, augmented-reality goggles, 'floating' crystal displays, movie themes, hovering avatars and AI chatbots: all took a bow in the automotive zone at CES this year.

The tech show has grown to the point that it now offers one of the clearest gauges of what we can expect by way of tech in the next generation of cars.

This year, the message was 4K UHD clear: car makers see the cabin and its digital transformation as one of the biggest motoring battlegrounds going forward, despite the fact that delays in the move to autonomous cars means the driver won’t be able to enjoy all that’s on offer.

