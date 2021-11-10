BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen invests €2 billion in new Wolfsburg EV factory
UP NEXT
Battery-electric vehicles doubled global market share in 2021

Volkswagen invests €2 billion in new Wolfsburg EV factory

Dedicated facility for Trinity flagship is aimed at providing Volkswagen the production capacity to rival Tesla
News
2 mins read
7 March 2022

Volkswagen will invest €2 billion (£1.65bn) in a brand new factory in its German hometown to build its new Trinity flagship EV from 2026. 

The company announced it was planning a new facility in Wolfsburg last year and has now given it the green light following approval from the board of management. 

It will be located close to the firm's existing Wolfsburg factory and will serve as "a key component of the largest modernisation program in the history of Volkswagen’s main location", Volkswagen said.

Related articles

Construction is scheduled to get under way in the Wamenau area of the city in spring 2023. It's aimed at matching the manufacturing efficiency of Tesla’s new Gigafactory currently under the final stages of construction in Gruenheide, near Berlin.

Volkswagen is aiming for a 10-hour build time for each Trinity and will implement a new production ethos at the Wamenau site: "Fewer variants, fewer components, more automation, leaner production lines and new logistic concepts."

Opening a new site, rather than building the Trinity in an existing plant, removes the need to disrupt production of any other vehicles and allows for new production processes to be more easily implemented. Volkswagen earlier indicated that it would also be cheaper to construct the new factory than to retrofit its existing Wolfsburg site.

The planned site is envisioned to produce up to 250,000 cars per year. This is in addition to the 500,000-unit annual capacity of Volkswagen’s existing Wolfsburg site. 

Tesla has announced its new German Gigafactory factory will boast an annual output of up to 500,000 cars per year.

The Trinity is described by Volkswagen as “a highly efficient flat-seat concept with an iconic design”. It's planned to be one of the first Volkswagen models to be based on the company’s new SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). This is claimed to possess even greater modularity than Volkswagen's existing MEB structure, as well as providing the basis for Level 4 autonomous driving technology, and is projected to underpin more than 40 million vehicles in its lifetime. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr
2015
£4,706
63,684miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,799
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,799
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
36,655miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
62,128miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,980
40,871miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2017
£4,990
77,042miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
73,773miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
51,327miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
This discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
catnip 10 November 2021

"Volkswagen Trinity, imagined here by Autocar, is due in 2026"

Autocar have a very vivid imagination ..

scotty5 10 November 2021

“but the economic conditions have to be created"

In otherwords when the Government gave Elon Musk one billion Euro to build his factory then that's the min. VW will want from the german taxpayer.  

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives